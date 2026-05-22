Xiaomi 17T India Launch Set for June 4, 17T Pro Isn't Tagging Along

Xiaomi has confirmed that the 17T will launch in India on June 4, making it the first T-series device to arrive in the country since the Mi 11T in 2021. The 17T Pro, however, will not be joining it. The standard 17T will break cover in India on June 4, with the handset expected to be positioned below the Xiaomi 17, which is currently priced at ₹89,999 in the country.

Xiaomi India had teased the arrival with a post on X, reading, “The moments that feel far away are about to be captured. Far. Better.”

The global unveiling is set for May 28, where Xiaomi will launch both the 17T and 17T Pro simultaneously for international markets. India gets only the standard model for now, a pattern consistent with how Xiaomi has managed price segmentation in the country in the past, avoiding cannibalisation of its flagship Xiaomi 17 lineup.

What the Xiaomi 17T Brings

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The Xiaomi 17T is reportedly built around a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display at 120Hz, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra on an octa-core configuration, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage as the base variant. The camera system is likely Leica-tuned and includes a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 5x optical periscope telephoto, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 32MP front camera. A 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery handles endurance, with 67W wired charging on paper, though FCC filings have pointed to 100W wired charging, suggesting the final spec sheet could be more aggressive than what early leaks indicated. IP68 and IP69 ratings, NFC, and an IR blaster are also expected.

Pricing: Where It Could Land

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Pricing estimates have varied considerably across sources. Given that the Vivo X300 FE retails at ₹79,999 in India, the Xiaomi 17T could land in a similar price bracket, making it a closely contested option in the sub-flagship space. More optimistic leaks have placed the India price under ₹60,000, which, if accurate, would make it one of the more competitively priced Leica camera phones in the country.

What About the 17T Pro?

The 17T Pro, which will debut globally alongside the standard model on May 28, features a 6.83-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and a more capable primary camera. Its absence from the India lineup for now leaves the door open for a later introduction, though Xiaomi has not confirmed any such plans. The 15T series did not come to India at all, and given Xiaomi's history of launching select variants to manage price positioning, the Pro's absence at this stage is not surprising.

Why This Launch Matters