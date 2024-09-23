sb.scorecardresearch
Xiaomi asks CCI to recall antitrust report on Walmart's Flipkart: Report

Xiaomi has asked Competition Commission of India to recall its report that found the company and Walmart's Flipkart breached competition laws, arguing it contains commercial secrets. One of Xiaomi's concerns with the Flipkart report is that it contains its model-wise sales which is sensitive data.

