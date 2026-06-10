Zoho Designs Its Own Server, Nathu La, as It Pushes for an End-to-End India-Built Tech Stack

Zoho Corporation has unveiled Nathu La, an indigenously designed server platform that marks a significant step in the company's long-term strategy of building and owning its entire technology stack, from hardware to software.

Developed through more than five years of research and development in Nagpur, the server has been designed using Intel Xeon 6 processors and was built in collaboration with Intel. According to Zoho, Nathu La delivers equivalent performance while consuming 12-18% less power and reducing total cost of ownership by 20-30%.

The announcement comes at a time when India is seeking to strengthen its domestic technology ecosystem and reduce reliance on imported digital infrastructure. While Indian companies have built globally recognised software products, server technology has largely remained dependent on foreign vendors and intellectual property.

"With Nathu La, we have achieved equivalent performance with lower power consumption and lower total cost of ownership while retaining ownership of the intellectual property in India," the company said.

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From Software Company to Hardware Designer

For Zoho, the launch represents more than a hardware product. It extends the company's decades-long strategy of building its own technology stack instead of relying heavily on third-party infrastructure.

The company plans to deploy its applications on the Nathu La platform, allowing it to optimise hardware and software together, reduce infrastructure costs, improve performance and lower AI inference expenses.

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The server has been designed for workloads including virtualisation, high-performance computing, AI inference and storage applications. It incorporates custom power delivery systems, an in-house Data Centre Secure Control Module (DC-SCM), modular chassis options and domestically designed network interface components.

Zoho said more than five patents have already been filed covering thermal management and server architecture innovations.

Built in Nagpur by Local Talent

One of the notable aspects of the project is where it was built. Zoho established a small hardware R&D team in Nagpur in 2020 and recruited local engineering talent to work on projects including server design. The company also launched a skilling initiative called SETU (Student's Engagement for Transformative Upskilling) to develop hardware engineering capabilities in Tier 2 cities.

More than 300 students have been trained through the programme so far, with some joining Zoho and contributing to projects such as Nathu La.

According to the company, the initiative focuses on hands-on engineering and first-principles problem-solving at a time when AI-assisted learning is changing technical education.

Push for Technological Sovereignty

Zoho said the platform has been designed with hardware-rooted security and fully indigenous intellectual property, reducing dependence on foreign vendors for firmware updates, security audits and licensing.

The company also said the server aligns with the government's Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and National Supercomputing Mission initiatives, while supporting the highest local content requirements for government procurement.

For Zoho, the long-term objective extends beyond servers. By controlling its own hardware, software and data centre infrastructure, the company believes it can build more efficient AI systems while keeping costs under control.