Zuckerberg Once Called Users ’Dumb Fs’. The Instagram Child Abuse Ad Row Is Making Us Remember Why

Nearly two decades after Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous private messages came to light, Meta is once again facing uncomfortable questions about trust. This time, the spotlight is on Instagram advertisements allegedly linked to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in India. While Meta says it acted quickly and has a zero-tolerance policy, the controversy has revived an old debate: can users still trust one of the world’s biggest technology companies?

A Comment the Internet Never Forgot

Trust has always been at the heart of Meta’s business.

Every photo uploaded, every message shared and every advertisement shown depends on people believing the company will do the right thing.

That is why a nearly two-decade-old conversation involving Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is suddenly being remembered again.

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Back when Facebook was still a young startup, private messages attributed to Zuckerberg surfaced online. In one of those conversations, he reportedly referred to people who trusted him with their personal information as “dumb f**ks.”

The remarks quickly became one of the most controversial moments in Facebook’s early history. They painted the picture of a young founder who appeared surprised by how willingly people handed over their data.

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The internet never completely forgot those words.

However, the Zuckerberg of 2004 isn’t the Zuckerberg of today. Much has changed since then.

Facebook became Meta. It grew from a college networking site into a company used by billions of people around the world.

Zuckerberg, too, has repeatedly said he changed.

Over the years, he has apologised for several controversies involving Facebook, from privacy failures to election interference. He has said he was young when many of those mistakes happened and that leading one of the world’s biggest technology companies taught him difficult lessons about responsibility.

Whether people accepted that explanation has always depended on one thing.

Trust.

Now, Another Crisis

That trust is once again under pressure.

Meta is facing backlash after reports alleged that Instagram carried advertisements linked to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in India.

The allegations have shocked many because these were not ordinary social media posts uploaded by random users.

These were advertisements.

Paid promotions are expected to go through Meta’s advertising review systems before they appear on Instagram.

That simple fact has become the centre of the controversy.

Many users are asking how advertisements linked to such serious criminal content could appear on one of the world’s biggest social media platforms.

Meta’s Defence

Meta has strongly rejected suggestions that it knowingly allowed such advertisements.

The company says child exploitation is one of the most serious violations of its rules and insists it has a zero-tolerance policy against child sexual exploitation.

According to Meta, its automated enforcement systems had already identified and removed several of the violating advertisements and advertiser accounts before the issue became public. After the reports surfaced, the company says it carried out another investigation, removed more advertisements, disabled additional accounts and blocked websites connected to the violating content.

Meta has also pushed back against claims that its advertising systems intentionally targeted people based on an inappropriate interest in children.

“It is categorically inaccurate,” the company said.

Instead, Meta says it uses technology to identify suspicious behaviour and remove accounts that may pose a risk.

The Numbers Tell One Story

Meta says it is investing heavily in child safety.

According to the company, more than four million suspicious Facebook and Instagram accounts were automatically removed globally last year.

It also says it removed 36 million pieces of child exploitation content during the same period.

In India alone, Meta says advanced AI systems removed around 160,000 accounts over the past six months after detecting suspicious links connected to child exploitation.

The company also says that between October and December 2025, it removed 13 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content across Facebook and Instagram, with more than 96% detected proactively before anyone reported it.

Meta argues these numbers show the scale of its efforts to stop child exploitation and protect users.

…But the Questions Haven’t Gone Away

Those numbers are significant. Yet they have not stopped people from asking difficult questions.

Most users understand that social media companies cannot stop every harmful post uploaded by billions of people every day.

Advertisements are different. Unlike user-generated posts, advertisements pass through review systems before appearing on users’ feeds.

That is why many critics believe this controversy is about more than content moderation.

It is about whether Meta’s advertising safeguards are working well enough to stop some of the worst forms of abuse before they reach users.

Meta says no moderation system is perfect and that criminals constantly develop new ways to avoid detection.

But for many observers, that explanation only leads to another question.

If the company has some of the world’s most advanced AI systems, human reviewers and safety teams, how did these advertisements get through?

Why the ’Dumb Fs’ Remark Is Back

The current controversy is not about privacy.

It is about child safety.

Yet Zuckerberg’s old remarks are resurfacing because they represent something much bigger than a single comment made years ago.

They represent a question that has followed Meta for years.

Can people trust the company?

Zuckerberg has repeatedly said Meta is not the same company it was two decades ago.

The company has invested billions in artificial intelligence, safety technology and content moderation. It works with law enforcement agencies, reports child exploitation cases and shares information with other technology companies to identify predators operating across multiple platforms.

But every major controversy reopens the same debate.

Has Meta changed enough?

The Bigger Test

The Instagram CSAM advertisement controversy is not just another difficult week for Meta.

It is another test of whether users believe the company has learned from its past. For years, Meta has asked billions of people to trust its platforms, its technology and its promises.

That trust cannot be measured only by how many accounts are removed after violations are discovered. It is also measured by whether harmful content is prevented from appearing in the first place.

Nearly twenty years after Zuckerberg’s “dumb fs” remark, the words themselves may belong to history. The question they raise, however, feels as relevant as ever.

Can users trust Meta when it says its systems are working?