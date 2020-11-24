8 Video Apps Out Of 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India Due To Section 69A Of The IT Act

India has been banning a number of apps from its servers. Recently, they made a list of 43 more applications that are now banned in India. Currently, the users have been trying to find out which of these applications include video apps. So to help them out, we have listed all the video apps and Chinese mobile applications that have been banned under 69A of the Information Technology act.

Video Chinese Apps Banned in India

India blocks 43 mobile apps under Sec 69A of the Information Technology Act, full list here https://t.co/qukt1b2MEg — Republic (@republic) November 24, 2020

Currently, the Ministry of Information and Technology has confirmed that a total of 49 Chinese apps are being taken down from the server. The users have been trying to find out which of the video apps have been removed for the Indian servers. So to help them out we have listed all the video apps that have been included in the Ministry of Information and Technology app ban list. Read more to know about video apps that have been banned in India.

Snack videos

Tubit: Live Streams

Mango Tv

MGTV- Hunan TV official TV app

WeTV- Tv version

WeTV- Cdrama, Kdrama & More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live- zLive Video Streaming app

List of Chinese Apps Banned in India (including the latest 43 apps)

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II

APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

Baidu

Baidu Express Edition

FaceU - Inspire your Beauty

ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard Business

CamCard for Salesforce

CamOCR

InNote

VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing

Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

WeChat reading

Government WeChat

Small Q brush

Tencent Weiyun

Pitu

WeChat Work

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter Lite

Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

Super Mecha Champions

LifeAfter

Dawn of Isles

Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

Chess Rush

PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

PUBG MOBILE LITE

Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

Dank Tanks

Warpath

Game of Sultans

Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos

Smart AppLock (App Protect)

Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

Hide App-Hide Application Icon

AppLock

AppLock Lite

Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online

ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

Music - Mp3 Player

Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

Cleaner - Phone Booster

Web Browser & Fast Explorer

Video Player All Format for Android

Photo Gallery HD & Editor

Photo Gallery & Album

Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download

HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

Gallery HD

Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

Web Browser - Secure Explorer

Music player - Audio Player

Video Player - All Format HD Video Player

Lamour Love All Over The World

Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community

MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style

Tantan - Date For Real

MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

Alipay

AlipayHK

Mobile Taobao

Youku

Road of Kings- Endless Glory

Sina News

Netease News

Penguin FM

Murderous Pursuits

Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

Little Q Album

Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords

Hi Meitu

Mobile Legends: Pocket

VPN for TikTok

VPN for TikTok

Penguin E-sports Live assistant

Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

iPick

Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

Parallel Space Lite - Dual App

"Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

AFK Arena

Creative Destruction NetEase Games

Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

Mafia City Yotta Games

Onmyoji NetEase Games

Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

Soul Hunters

Rules of Survival

