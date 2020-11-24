Google Task Mate: How The App Works And How To Get The Referral Code?

Google Task Mate has arrived in India and is now available for testing for certain users in the country. The app is available on the Google Play Store in Early Access and it follows a referral system for new users. Users can use Google Task Mate to complete a variety of tasks using their devices to earn money as rewards. The money is paid by Google in local currency and it can be cashed out by users by linking the app to a third-party e-wallet account.

Google Task Mate - How it works?

People who have access to the app can complete a number of different tasks that are shared by businesses from different parts of the world. This includes taking a picture of nearby restaurants, translating sentences from English to a regional language, taking up surveys and others. People can also choose to take up those tasks that they are interested in. One can also choose to skip certain tasks. Additionally, the app allows users to complete the tasks from anywhere and at any time.

The tasks may also require users to visit businesses close to their locations and click pictures. This includes places like restaurants, storefronts, to name a few. The users will also be given an estimated time that will be required to reach the spot. In addition, it will also show the user the amount of money they will make for completing the task. Google will use the data submitted by users to improve its mapping services and also bring businesses in people's local area online.

Google Task Mate referral code system

The Google Task Mate app can be easily downloaded by users by heading over to the Google Play Store at the link here. However, the app is currently in beta and it works on a referral system for new users. This means that you will need to have a referral code to be able to use the app. So, if you are interested in trying out the app, your only way to get access to the app is through Google Task invitations. Right now, the only way to get a referral code is through invitations. You also need to make sure to use the code at the earliest as soon as you get one as it is every hour.

Image credits: Google Play Store