A Simple Guide To De-linking Your Unusable Cards From Google Pay

Online payment applications like Google Pay make it much easier to complete transactions through any smartphone. Since managing a Google Pay account is as simple as linking a debit or credit card to it, the process of sending and receiving payments becomes conducive. One need not wait to procure cash to carry on with their regular transactions; they can do it easily via their phones.
However, the credit card linked with the Google Pay account may become inaccessible at times- for example, the card may get stolen or blocked or expired. In such circumstances, it is imperative for the user to remove their card from their Google Pay account. If one is unaware of how to remove the card from Google Pay, one can follow the instructions given below.
Read Also| How To Change As Well As Reset UPI PIN On Google Pay? Read Here
Read Also| How To Change As Well As Reset UPI PIN On Google Pay? Read Here
Read Also| Google Draws Anger With Vacation Homes Feature
If one faces any trouble deleting the desired card in this manner, the user can contact Google Pay customer care on the Help Centre of the app. Once the card is removed, you can substitute it with another card if you intend to continue using the Google Pay app for online payments. The process is similar to what you would have done the first time round while using this app.
Read Also| Google Pay Scratch Cards Better Than Vodafone Network: Furious Customers Search For Signal