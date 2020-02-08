Google Pay Scratch Cards Better Than Vodafone Network: Furious Customers Search For Signal

Vodafone Idea customers were furious over the massive outages on February 7 and lashed out at the mobile network company on social media. Vodafone users were unable to connect their device to the network and started sharing the screenshots of notification that read, “No voice service. Temporarily turned off by your carrier”.

The telecom company took to Twitter to pacify the users by telling them that it was a “temporary issue” and their team was working on it to ensure “seamless” network connectivity. But the user refused to buy the “temporary issue” excuse and threatened to port their numbers as soon the network was back.

Hi! This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us sometime to get this sorted - Sara — Vodafone (@VodafoneIN) February 7, 2020

Trust me! This is not Temporary issue.



The Port Messages are waiting in our Outboxes.



It is not Just me, hundreds around have already started! Once network is back the Porting Game begins.



Your time has Ended now!! Rest in Peace#Vodafonedown #vodafoneidea — Awar Singh Rathore (@singh_awar) February 7, 2020

#VodafoneDown trends on Twitter

Several users complained about the same problem with the hashtag #Vodafonedown but some netizens had a field day and decided to troll the company with hilarious jokes and memes.

#Vodafonedown everyone who is using @VodafoneIN in Bangalore looking for coverage 😆😆 Don't worry I'm also searching for it... Let's see who gets it first 😆😋 pic.twitter.com/Njk3KilYNC — AniKeSh KOlhE (@imAkolhe) February 7, 2020

@VodafoneIN

Google pay: Better luck next time.

vodafone: Never mind its Just us.

Google pay(in mind):our scratch cards are far better than vodafone network.😌#vodafonedown#Vodafone#noservice pic.twitter.com/PsjhoSuqw9 — Shubham Agarwal (@Shubham63510344) February 7, 2020

