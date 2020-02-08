Union Budget
Google Pay Scratch Cards Better Than Vodafone Network: Furious Customers Search For Signal

General News

Vodafone idea customers were furious over the massive outages and lashed out at the telecom company on social media while many turned to memes to troll it.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vodafone

Vodafone Idea customers were furious over the massive outages on February 7 and lashed out at the mobile network company on social media. Vodafone users were unable to connect their device to the network and started sharing the screenshots of notification that read, “No voice service. Temporarily turned off by your carrier”.

The telecom company took to Twitter to pacify the users by telling them that it was a “temporary issue” and their team was working on it to ensure “seamless” network connectivity. But the user refused to buy the “temporary issue” excuse and threatened to port their numbers as soon the network was back.

#VodafoneDown trends on Twitter

Several users complained about the same problem with the hashtag #Vodafonedown but some netizens had a field day and decided to troll the company with hilarious jokes and memes.

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

