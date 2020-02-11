The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

How To Change As Well As Reset UPI PIN On Google Pay? Read Here

Apps

With increasing online frauds, it is better to change UPI PIN for Google pay frequently. Here is how you can easily change/reset UPI PIN on Google Pay.

Written By Gunjan Shah | Mumbai | Updated On:
change upi pin

Google Pay is the go-to option for all online payments throughout the country, and it also features UPI support for fast-tracking payments directly through bank accounts. At the setup, the app asks you to set a UPI pin for the payments you make through the app. However, there is a possibility that you might want to change the UPI pin of your account to avoid online frauds, or might forget the UPI pin at some instance. In such cases, here is the process of how to change the UPI pin on Google pay:

Also read: Google Pay Scratch Cards Better Than Vodafone Network: Furious Customers Search For Signal

How to change the UPI pin on Google Pay?

change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Open the Google Pay app on your Android/iOS phone.
change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Click on your account photo on the top left/right of the app. (Right in the latest version of the app).
change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Select the bank account you want to change the UPI pin for (in case of multiple accounts).
change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Tap the three dots (hamburger menu) you see on the top right of the screen.
  • Then select the ‘Change UPI pin’ option.
  • It will ask you to enter your desired UPI pin and then confirm the same.
  • Once the entire process is complete, you will have successfully changed the UPI pin for your Google Pay account.

Also read: Reliance JIO Enters UPI Payment Market To Compete With Google Pay, Paytm, And PhonePe

How to reset the UPI pin on Google Pay?

change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Open the Google Pay app on your Android/iOS device.
change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Tap on your account photo on the top left/right of the Google Pay app. (Right in the latest version of the app).
change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Select your bank account you want to reset the UPI pin for (in case of multiple accounts).
  • Click on the ‘Forgot UPI pin’ option from the list.
change upi pin, how to change upi pin on google pay, forgot pin in Google Pay
  • Enter the final six digits of your ATM/Debit card number and the expiry date of the same.
  • Create a new UPI pin for the account.
  • Enter the OTP you receive while completing the process.
  • You will have successfully reset the UPI pin for your Google Pay account.

Also read: How To Recharge FASTag Online? FASTag Recharge Using Paytm, Google Pay And Banks Explained

What happens if I enter an incorrect UPI pin?

In case you are having issues in recollecting your UPI pin and enter a wrong UPI pin, you will get a notification saying ‘Incorrect UPI Pin’. Once you have entered an incorrect UPI pin, you will get two more chances to recollect your correct pin and access the account. However, if you fail to do so in all the three attempts, your account will be frozen/blocked for a period of 24 hours; during this period you will not be able to make any transactions using your Google Pay UPI account. In case of having difficulties in recalling the UPI pin, you can also reset it using the ‘Forgot UPI Pin’ option in Google Pay. Through the process mentioned above, you will be able to set an easy to recall UPI pin for your future transactions.

Also read: Google Pay UPI Payments App Now Lets Users Buy And Sell Gold In India

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
CONG'S SHARMISTHA MUKHERJEE REBELS
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE