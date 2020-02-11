How To Change As Well As Reset UPI PIN On Google Pay? Read Here

Google Pay is the go-to option for all online payments throughout the country, and it also features UPI support for fast-tracking payments directly through bank accounts. At the setup, the app asks you to set a UPI pin for the payments you make through the app. However, there is a possibility that you might want to change the UPI pin of your account to avoid online frauds, or might forget the UPI pin at some instance. In such cases, here is the process of how to change the UPI pin on Google pay:

How to change the UPI pin on Google Pay?

Open the Google Pay app on your Android/iOS phone.

Click on your account photo on the top left/right of the app. (Right in the latest version of the app).

Select the bank account you want to change the UPI pin for (in case of multiple accounts).

Tap the three dots (hamburger menu) you see on the top right of the screen.

Then select the ‘Change UPI pin’ option.

It will ask you to enter your desired UPI pin and then confirm the same.

Once the entire process is complete, you will have successfully changed the UPI pin for your Google Pay account.

How to reset the UPI pin on Google Pay?

Open the Google Pay app on your Android/iOS device.

Tap on your account photo on the top left/right of the Google Pay app. (Right in the latest version of the app).

Select your bank account you want to reset the UPI pin for (in case of multiple accounts).

Click on the ‘Forgot UPI pin’ option from the list.

Enter the final six digits of your ATM/Debit card number and the expiry date of the same.

Create a new UPI pin for the account.

Enter the OTP you receive while completing the process.

You will have successfully reset the UPI pin for your Google Pay account.

What happens if I enter an incorrect UPI pin?

In case you are having issues in recollecting your UPI pin and enter a wrong UPI pin, you will get a notification saying ‘Incorrect UPI Pin’. Once you have entered an incorrect UPI pin, you will get two more chances to recollect your correct pin and access the account. However, if you fail to do so in all the three attempts, your account will be frozen/blocked for a period of 24 hours; during this period you will not be able to make any transactions using your Google Pay UPI account. In case of having difficulties in recalling the UPI pin, you can also reset it using the ‘Forgot UPI Pin’ option in Google Pay. Through the process mentioned above, you will be able to set an easy to recall UPI pin for your future transactions.

