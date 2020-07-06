Aarogya Setu App Gets Big Upgrade; Will Monitor Proximity To High-risk Bluetooth Contacts

Aarogya Setu app, which has amassed over 13.8 crore downloads since its launch, has rolled out a new feature for its users. The feature enables users to assess their risk level based on their Bluetooth contacts. Released for Android OS for now, the feature would soon be available for iOS also.

'Bluetooth connection-distancing'

As per a tweet by the official twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu, the new feature would show users a list of people with whom they have been in contact close enough to establish a Bluetooth connection. In case the application finds out that the user’s status is identified as 'Moderate or High Risk' then, the COVID-19 tracking application would also let the user know the date, time, approximate area as well as duration of contact with someone who has tested positive.

In the tweet, the application's hand wrote that while some contacts could be amid short duration travel, others can be while wearing masks on or without any physical contact. The app would, therefore, allow users to access risks. Meanwhile, the makers have also explained how to use it writing that to use the new feature, the user should update their app and click on see recent contact to get this information.

Aarogya Setu has new features - let's you know of your BT contacts and allows you to assess your risk level. Update your App and click on See Recent Contacts to get this information. @CovidIndiaSeva@mygovindia @MoHFW_INDIA#SetuMeraBodyguard#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/IsexQVITNE — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) July 5, 2020

