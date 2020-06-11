Airtel DTH 199 Plan Details And Complete Channel List; Know Details

Airtel TV or Airtel Digital TV is one of the leading providers of Dish Set Top Box that enables a user to watch television with an extensive list of channels. This Set Top Box company of India provides its services in effective plans and recharges that lures customers around the country. Many users around India use services of Airtel Digital TV because of its incredible picture quality to enjoy while having a great time at home. Of the many incredible recharge packs, Airtel DTH is providing its users with a ₹199 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 178 essential Channels and other FTA channels. If you are wondering about Airtel DTH 199 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.

Airtel DTH 199 plan details

The Airtel DTH 199 pack offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels such as &TV, Star Movies, Set Max, Colors Marathi and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 158 Channels including FTA channels and 25 Popular Channels. The 25 Popular Channels comprise 10 Hindi Entertainment, 6 Hindi News, 3 Religious / Devotional and more. The Airtel DTH ₹199 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish.

Airtel DTH 199 Channel list

Hindi Entertainment (10)

&TV

Colors

Rishtey

Sony Pal

Sony SAB

Star Bharat

Star Plus

Star Utsav

Zee TV

Zee Anmol

Hindi Movies (9)

&Pictures

Movies ok

Rishtey Cineplex

Sony Wah

Star Gold

Star Utsav Movies

Zee Bollywood

Zee Cinema

Multiplex

Hindi News (6)

CNBC Awaaz

News18 India

ZEE News

Zee Business

Zee Hindustan

ABP News

Music (10)

MTV

MTV Beats

VH1

Zee ETC Bollywood

Zing

Channel [V]

E24

Enterr 10

Music India

B4U Music

Religious / Devotional (3)

Aastha

Sanskar

Sadhana

Sports (5)

Star Sports 2

Star Sports 3

Star Sports First

Star Sports Hindi 1

DD Sports

Infotainment (3)

Animal Planet

History TV 18

Nat Geo Wild

Marathi (8)

Colors Marathi

News18 Lokmat

Sony Marathi

Star Pravah

Zee 24Taas

Zee Marathi

Zee Talkies

Zee Yuva

Lifestyle (2)

FYI TV18

Living Foodz

Urdu (2)

News18 Urdu

Zee Salaam

Other (1)

NGC

