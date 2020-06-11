Airtel DTH 199 Plan Details And Complete Channel List; Know Details

Quick links:
Airtel TV or Airtel Digital TV is one of the leading providers of Dish Set Top Box that enables a user to watch television with an extensive list of channels. This Set Top Box company of India provides its services in effective plans and recharges that lures customers around the country. Many users around India use services of Airtel Digital TV because of its incredible picture quality to enjoy while having a great time at home. Of the many incredible recharge packs, Airtel DTH is providing its users with a ₹199 plan which provides users with an extensive list of 178 essential Channels and other FTA channels. If you are wondering about Airtel DTH 199 plan channel list and pack details, here is all you need to know.
The Airtel DTH 199 pack offers its subscribers with a diverse list of essential channels such as &TV, Star Movies, Set Max, Colors Marathi and more. The package is not only pocket-friendly but it also provides its users with 158 Channels including FTA channels and 25 Popular Channels. The 25 Popular Channels comprise 10 Hindi Entertainment, 6 Hindi News, 3 Religious / Devotional and more. The Airtel DTH ₹199 recharge is a monthly pack that is valid for 30 days and a user can subscribe to this pack anytime they wish.
