How To Change Registered Mobile Number In Airtel DTH TV? Learn In Easy Steps Here!

DTH connection has become an important part of every Indian household. People are eager to know about new recharge plans, several DTH services providers, types of services available and they keep themselves updated about the upcoming offers. And while many users are satisfied with the DTH experience, there are have been times when they may not be aware of the interesting features that come with it. In some cases, people change their number but the registered mobile number for their DTH service remains the same which may create problems for availing future services. However, Airtel TV is one such DTH provider that allows its subscribers with an easy way to change their registered mobile number. So, let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how you can change the registered mobile number on your Airtel DTH TV.

How to change registered mobile number in Airtel DTH TV?

Go to https://www.airtel.in/account/Up...

Enter your Airtel Digital TV Customer ID and click "Submit". You can get Airtel Digital TV Customer ID by pressing the Menu button and selecting My Account option in your Airtel DTH remote.

Now, you will see two options on the next page after entering "Submit". Select "Change the registered number" option and enter your new Mobile number.

Confirm it by typing the number again in the next box and click "Change number" option.

Now you will see three options on the next page to verify the confirmation such as "Please enter your Pin Code," "Please enter your last recharge amount" and "Please enter your last recharge month." Answer any two questions to complete the process.

Once you have given correct answers, your registered mobile number will be changed.

However, if you receive an OTP for confirmation on your newly added mobile number, then enter the OTP and your registered mobile number will be changed.

