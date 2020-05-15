How To Add Channel In Airtel DTH Using 'My Airtel' App? Learn How To Use SMS Method

Airtel Digital TV or the Airtel DTH is amongst the leading DTH service providers that have been providing incredible services to its users. The service provider is known for giving its users an impressive way of adding channels if they wish to customise their packs. This feature is unique and fewer DTH providers give such a feature for its user to access easily. So, let us take you through a step-by-step guide on how to add a channel in Airtel DTH TV.

How to add a channel in Airtel DTH TV?

To add a channel in Airtel DTH, open the Airtel Thanks app in your smartphone.

Now, select ‘More’ from the bottom right corner

Tap on ‘My Airtel’

Tap ‘Manage Accounts’

Then, tap on your DTH ID

Now, select ‘Add channel’

You will find three option such as A-la-carte, Broadcaster and VAS

Go to ‘A-la-carte’ from the given options

The list will show all the channels categorically, select the type of channel and then select the particular channel you want to add.

Then, tap on "add" option or the tick symbol.

Select "Go to summary"

Summary preview will appear on the next page, scroll down the screen and a total amount compare to existing amount will be displayed.

Now, tap on ‘‘Confirm and Change"

Once you have confirmed, the channel will be subscribed in Airtel DTH. It might take a few hours to apply on TV. However, use this method to easily add channels in Airtel DTH app.

If you are facing issues using the app, do not worry. A user can subscribe channel in Airtel DTH using the SMS method as well. The SMS method is another effective way to activate a channel in Airtel DTH app without using the complexities of a mobile app. To add a channel, follow the guidelines below-

SMS ADD >Channel Number Here> 54325. For example, to remove a channel just type a message like ADD 105 and send it to 54325 with your registered mobile number. Here 105 is the channel (channel number) that you need to remove from your subscription

If you are sending the SMS with a non-registered mobile number then send the SMS like ADD 106 30XXXXX-001 and send it to 54325. You will receive an OTP which you will have to send back as Top OTP to 54325.

