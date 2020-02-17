Tally Shortcut Keys List: All Tally Shortcuts Every Accounting Professional Needs To Know

Tally ERP 9 is an acclaimed enterprise resource planning software which is used by professionals to handle accounting, inventory management, order management, tax management, payroll, banking and many such requirements of a business enterprise. The software supports all day-to-day processes, from recording invoices to generating various MIS reports. Tally ERP 9 is the latest version of Tally which was released in 2009. It offers a host of features for small business and large business enterprises. It has also been updated with new features and added functionalities for GST and comes with a vast number of key shortcuts to save you the hassle. Check out the most essential Tally shortcut keys that every ERP 9 user needs to know:

List of Basic Tally shortcut keys

Tally shortcut keys – Functionality (Available screens)

F1 – To select a company (At all masters menu screen)

F1 – To select the Accounts Button (At the Accounting Voucher creation and Alteration screen)

ALT+F1 – To select the Inventory (At the Inventory/Payroll Voucher creation and alteration screen)

CTRL + F1 – To open Payroll Vouchers to alter (At the Accounting/Inventory voucher creation or alteration screen)

F2 – To change the current date (At almost all screens in Tally.Erp 9)

F3 – To select the company (At almost all screens in Tally.Erp 9)

F4 – To open Contra voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

F5 – To open Payment voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

F6 – To open Receipt voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

F7 – To open Journal voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

F8 – To open Sales voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

CTRL+F8 – To open Credit Note voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

F9 – To open Purchase voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

CTRL+F9 – To open a Debit Note voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

F10 – To open Reversing Journal voucher (At Accounting / Inventory Voucher creation and alteration screen)

Ctrl + F10 – To open Memorandum voucher (At Accounting / Inventory / Payroll Voucher creation and alteration screen)

F11 – To select the Functions and Features screen (At almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9)

F12 – To open the configuration screen (At almost all screens in Tally.Erp 9).

Essential Tally shortcut keys for accounting professionals

Apart from the most basic Tally shortcut keys listed above, there are many essential ones which you should be aware of especially if you are a professional in the field of accounting. These are some useful keyboard shortcuts that will certainly make you a lot more productive at your workplace while improving efficiency. Check out some of the advanced Tally shortcut keys that will definitely make your work faster in Tally ERP 9.

ALT + 2 – To Duplicate a voucher (Creates a voucher similar to the one where you positioned the cursor and used this key combination)

ALT + A – To Add a voucher (At the List of Vouchers, this shortcut key adds a voucher after the one where you positioned the cursor and used this key combination)

ALT + C – To create a master at a voucher screen (At voucher entry and alteration screens, at a field where you have to select a master from a list. If the necessary account has not been created already, use this key combination to create the master without quitting from the voucher screen.)

ALT + C – To access Auto Value Calculator in the amount field during voucher entry (At all voucher entry screens in the Amount field)

ALT + D – To delete a voucher (At Voucher and Master (Single) alteration screens. Masters can be deleted subject to conditions, as explained in the manual)

ALT + D – To delete a master (All the reports screen which can be viewed in columnar format)

ALT + D – To delete a column in any columnar report

ALT + E – To export the report in ASCII, Excel, HTML OR XML format (At all reports screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + I – To insert a voucher (At List of Vouchers – inserts a voucher before the one where you positioned the cursor and used this key combination)

ALT + I – To insert a voucher (During the creation of sales and purchase invoice)

ALT + I – To toggle between Item and Accounting invoice

ALT + G – To select the Language Configuration (At almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + K – To select the Keyboard Configuration (At almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + O – To upload the report at your website (At all reports screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + G – To select a language for Tally.ERP 9 Interface (At almost all screens of Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + M – To Email the report (At all reports screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + N – To view the report in automatic columns (At all the reports where columns can be added)

ALT + P – To print the report (At all reports screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + R – To repeat the narration in different voucher type (At all Vouchers in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + S – To bring back a line you removed using ALT + R (At all reports screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + U – To retrieve the last line which is deleted using Alt + R (At all reports screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT+ V – From Invoice screen to bring Stock Journal screen (At Invoice screen > Quantity Field > Press Alt + V to select the Stock Journal)

ALT + X – To cancel a voucher in Day Book/List of Vouchers (At all voucher screens in Tally.ERP 9)

ALT + R – To repeat the narration in different voucher type (At almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9)

CTRL + A – To accept a form (At almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9, except where a specific detail has to be given before accepting)

CTRL + B – To select the Budget (At Groups/Ledgers/Cost Centres/ Budgets/Scenarios/Voucher Types/ Currencies (Accounts Info) creation and alteration screen)

CTRL + ALT + B – To check the Company Statutory details (At all the menu screens)

CTRL + C – To select the Cost Centre (At Groups/Ledgers/Cost Centres/ Budgets/Scenarios/Voucher Types/ Currencies (Accounts Info) creation and alteration screen)

CTRL + C – To select the Cost Centre (At Stock Groups/ Stock Categories/ Stock Items/ Reorder Levels/ Godowns/ Voucher Types / Units of Measure (Inventory Info) creation/alteration screen)

CTRL+ E – To select the Currencies (At Groups/Ledgers/Cost Centres/ Budgets/Scenarios/Voucher Types/ Currencies (Accounts Info) creation and alteration screen)

CTRL + G – To select the Group (At Groups/Ledgers/Cost Centres/ Budgets/Scenarios/Voucher Types/ Currencies (Accounts Info) creation and alteration screen)

CTRL + H – To view the Support Centre (At Almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9)

CTRL + I – To select the Stock Items (At Stock Group/ Stock Categories/ Stock Items/ Reorder Levels/ Godowns/ Voucher Types / Units of Measure ( Inventory Info) creation/alteration screen)

Ctrl + Alt + I – To import statutory masters (At all menu screens)

CTRL + K – To log in as Remote Tally.NET User (At Almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9)

CTRL + L – To select the Ledger (At Groups/Ledgers/Cost Centres/ Budgets/Scenarios/Voucher Types/ Currencies (Accounts Info) creation and alteration screen)

CTRL + L – To select the Ledger (At the creation and alteration of Vouchers)

CTRL + O – To select the Godowns (At Stock Group/ Stock Categories/ Stock Items/ Reorder Levels/ Godowns/ Voucher Types / Units of Measure (Inventory Info) creation/alteration screen)

CTRL + Q – To abandon a form wherever you use this key combination, it quits that screen without making any changes to it (At almost all screens in Tally.ERP 9)

CTRL + R – To repeat narration in the same voucher type (At creation/alteration of voucher screen)

CTRL + Alt + R – Rewrite data for a Company (From Gateway of Tally screen)

CTRL + S – Allows you to alter Stock Item master (At Stock Voucher Report and Godown Voucher Report)

CTRL + U – To select the Units (At Stock Groups/ Stock Categories/ Stock Items/ Reorder Levels/ Godowns/ Voucher Types / Units of Measure (Inventory Info) creation/alteration screen)

CTRL + V – To select the Voucher Types (At Groups/Ledgers/Cost Centres/ Budgets/Scenarios/Voucher Types/ Currencies (Accounts Info) creation and alteration screen)

CTRL + V – To select the Voucher Types (At the creation of Sales/Purchase Voucher screen)

CTRL + K – To login to Control Centre (At almost all screens of Tally.ERP 9)

CTRL + H – To access Support Centre, wherein you can directly post your queries on the functional and technical aspects of Tally.ERP9, Shopper and Tally.Developer (At almost all screens of Tally.ERP 9)

Alt + Enter – To view the Voucher display (At Day Book and almost all Voucher Reports)

Alt + S – To view Stock Query report (At all Voucher Creation and Alteration screens where inventory is applicable except Contra, Reversing Journal, Memorandum and Physical Stock Voucher)

Alt + Z – To zoom in to the print preview to 100% screen (At all print preview screens that appear on pressing Alt + P with the option I: With Previewenabled)

(+) – To zoom in to the print preview (At all print preview screens that appear after pressing Alt + Z)

(–) – To zoom out of the print preview (At all print preview screens that appear after pressing Alt + Z)

CTRL + Scroll wheel (Mouse Wheel) – To zoom in to the print preview (At all print preview screens that appear after pressing Alt + Z)

SHIFT + Scroll wheel (Mouse Wheel) – To scroll horizontally – left to right or right to left (At all print preview screens that appear after pressing Alt + Z)

ALT + H – To access context-sensitive help (At all screens of Tally.ERP 9)

CTRL + ALT + H – To access Add-on help, if available (At all screens of Tally.ERP 9)

Image credits: Twitter | Tally Solutions