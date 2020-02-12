All Computer Shortcut Keys List: Word, Excel, Windows, Chrome, Tally Shortcuts

There are numerous shortcuts hidden in your keyboard that are all capable of giving instructions and controlling your system and do not require the use of a mouse. Using these shortcuts will definitely enhance your overall experience while saving you a lot of time. Today, we bring a list of all computer shortcut keys that are sure to help you the next time you sit down on the PC.

List of basic computer shortcut keys:

These are the most basic computer keys that every computer user should know about. These shortcuts also work for most of the other computer applications that are further listed in this article:

Ctrl + A – Selects all text

Ctrl + X – Cuts the selected item

Ctrl + Del – Cut selected item

Ctrl + C – Copy the selected item

Ctrl + Ins – Copy the selected item

Ctrl + V – Paste the selected item

Alt + F – File menu options in the current program.

Alt + E – Edits options in the current program

F1 – Universal help (for any sort of program)

Home – Go to the beginning of the current line

Ctrl + Home – Go to the beginning of the document

End – Go to the end of the current line

Ctrl + End – Go to the end of a document

Shift + Home – Highlight from the current position to beginning of the line

Shift + End – Highlight from the current position to end of the line

Ctrl + (Left arrow) – Move one word to the left at a time

Ctrl + (Right arrow) – Move one word to the right at a time

Windows 10 shortcut keys (Most of these keys will also work on earlier Operating Systems)

Windows logo key + L – Lock your PC

Alt + Tab – Switch between the open applications on your computer

Alt + Shift + Tab – Switch backward between open applications

Windows logo key + Tab – Task view

Alt + Print Screen – Create screenshot for the current program on your screen

Ctrl + Alt + Del – Reboot or open the Windows task manager

Ctrl + Esc – Flash the start menu

Alt + Esc – Switch between applications on the taskbar

F2 – Rename the selected icon

F3 – Start find from the desktop

F4 – Open the drive selection when browsing

F5 – Refresh contents

Alt + F4 – Close current open program

Ctrl + F4 – Close window in the program

Ctrl + Plus Key – Automatically adjust widths of all columns in Windows Explorer

Alt + Enter – Open properties window of selected icon or program

Shift + F10 – Simulate right-click on the selected item

Shift + Del – Delete programs/files permanently

Holding Shift During Boot up – Boot safe mode or bypass system files

F11 or Windows logo key + Up Arrow – Maximize the window

Windows logo key + X – Shutdown options

Windows logo key + PrtScn or use Fn + Windows logo key + Space Bar to take a screenshot (depends on your computer hardware)

Ctrl + Tab – Toggle between tabs (right to left)

Microsoft Word and Excel key shortcuts

Microsoft Word and Excel have remained two of the widely used Office programs. And even if you are familiar with them, you might still be surprised by the variety of keyboard shortcuts that you can use to make things more convenient. These are some of the most helpful Word and Excel shortcut keys that you should start using right now:

Word shortcut keys

Ctrl + A – Select all contents of the page

Ctrl + B – Bold the highlighted selection

Ctrl + C – Copy selected text

Ctrl + X – Cut selected text

Ctrl + N – Open a new or blank document

Ctrl + O – Open options

Ctrl + P – Open the print window

Ctrl + F – Open find box to search text within the document

Ctrl + I – Italicise the highlighted selection

Ctrl + K – Insert a link

Ctrl + U – Underline the highlighted selection

Ctrl + V – Paste the copied data

Ctrl + Y – Redo the last action performed

Ctrl + Z – Undo the last action

Ctrl + G – Find and replace options

Ctrl + H – Find and replace options

Ctrl + J – Justify paragraph alignment

Ctrl + L – Align selected text or line to the left

Ctrl + Q – Align selected paragraph to the left

Ctrl + E – Align selected text or line to the centre

Ctrl + R – Align selected text or line to the right

Ctrl + M – Indent the paragraph

Ctrl + T – Hanging indent

Ctrl + D – Font options

Ctrl + Shift + F – Change the font

Ctrl + Shift + > – Increase selected font +1

Ctrl + ] – Increase selected font +1

Ctrl + [ – Decrease selected font -1

Ctrl + Shift + * – View or hide non printing characters.

Ctrl + (Left arrow) – Move one word to the left

Ctrl + (Right arrow) – Move one word to the right

Ctrl + (Up arrow) – Move to the beginning of the line or paragraph

Ctrl + (Down arrow) – Move to the end of the paragraph

Ctrl + Del – Delete the word to the right of the cursor

Ctrl + Backspace – Delete the word to the left of the cursor

Ctrl + End – Move cursor to end of the document

Ctrl + Home – Move the cursor to the beginning of the document

Ctrl + Space – Reset highlighted text to the default font

Ctrl + 1 – Add single-space lines

Ctrl + 2 – Add double-space lines

Ctrl + 5 – Add a 1.5-line spacing

Ctrl + Alt + 1 – Change text to heading 1

Ctrl + Alt + 2 – Change text to heading 2

Ctrl + Alt + 3 – Change text to heading 3

F1 – Open the help function

Shift + F3 – Change case of selected text

Shift + Insert – Paste

F4 – Repeat the last action performed (Word 2000+)

F7 – Spell check selected text and/or document

Shift + F7 – Activate the thesaurus

F12 – Save as

Ctrl + S – Save

Shift + F12 – Save

Alt + Shift + D – Insert the current date

Alt + Shift + T – Insert the current time

Ctrl + W – Close document

Excel shortcut keys

F2 – Edit the selected cell

F5 – Go to a specific cell

F7 – Spell check selected text and/or document

F11 – Create a chart

Ctrl + Shift + ; – Enter the current time

Ctrl + ; – Enter the current date

Alt + Shift + F1 – Insert a new worksheet

Shift + F3 – Open the Excel formula window

Shift + F5 – Bring up the search box

Ctrl + A – Select all contents of a worksheet

Ctrl + B – Bold highlighted selection

Ctrl + I – Italicize highlighted selection

Ctrl + C – Copy selected text

Ctrl + V – Paste

Ctrl + D – Fill

Ctrl + K – Insert link

Ctrl + F – Open find and replace options

Ctrl + G – Open go-to options

Ctrl + H – Open find and replace options

Ctrl + U – Underline highlighted selection

Ctrl + Y – Underline selected text

Ctrl + 5 – Strikethrough highlighted selection

Ctrl + N – Create a new workbook

Ctrl + P – Open a print dialog box

Ctrl + S – Save the changes

Ctrl + Z – Undo the last action

Ctrl + F9 – Minimize the current window

Ctrl + F10 – Maximize the currently selected window

Ctrl + F6 – Switch between open workbooks/windows

Ctrl + Page up & Page Down – Move between Excel worksheets in the same document

Ctrl + Tab – Move between two or more open Excel files

Alt + = – Create the formula to sum all of the above cells

Ctrl + – Insert the value of the above cell into the current cell

Ctrl + Shift + ! – To format number in comma format

Ctrl + Shift + $ – To format number in currency format

Ctrl + Shift + # – To format number in date format

Ctrl + Shift + % – To format number in percentage format

Ctrl + Shift + ^ – To format number in scientific format

Ctrl + Shift + @ – To format number in time format

Ctrl + (Right arrow) – Move to the next section of text

Ctrl + Space – Select an entire column

Shift + Space – Select an entire row

Ctrl + W – Close the document

Google Chrome is one of the widely used web browsers in the world and also boasts of a number of shortcut keys. Using these keys would certainly help you get the most out of your Google Chrome experience.

Google Chrome shortcut keys every user needs to know

Ctrl + Shift + N – To enter Incognito mode

Ctrl + Shift + T – Open the last closed tab

Ctrl + W – Close the active tab

Ctrl + PgDn – Jump to next open tab

Ctrl + PgUp – Jump to previous open tab

Ctrl + 1 through Ctrl + 8 – Jump to a specific tab.

Ctrl + 9 – Jump to the rightmost tab.

Alt + Home – Open your home page in the current tab.

Alt + Space then N – Minimize the current window.

Alt + F then X – Quit Google Chrome

While the above are some of the most common ones, there are a few other important Chrome shortcut keys that will further help you speed up your work:

Alt + F or Alt + E – Display the Chrome menu

Ctrl + Shift + B – Display or hide the bookmarks bar

Ctrl + Shift + O – Load the bookmarks manager

Ctrl + J – Open the Downloads page in a new tab

Shift + Esc – Open the Chrome Task Manager

Ctrl + Shift + Delete – Open the clear browsing data options

F5 or Ctrl + R – Refresh the current page

Ctrl + D – Bookmark a page

Tally shortcut keys ERP 9

The latest Tally ERP 9 software has a vast number of key shortcuts to save you the hassle. However, these are a few essential ones that you need to know:

ALT + 2 – To duplicate a voucher

ALT + A – To add a voucher

ALT + C – To create a master at a voucher screen

ALT + D – To delete a voucher

ALT + E – To export the report in ASCII, Excel, HTML OR XML format

ALT + I – To insert a voucher

ALT + G – To select the language configuration

ALT + K – To select the keyboard configuration

ALT + O – To upload the report at your website

ALT + M – To Email the report

ALT + N – To view the report in automatic columns

ALT + P – To print the report

ALT + S – To bring back a line you have removed using ALT + R

ALT + U – To retrieve the last line which is deleted using Alt + R

ALT+ V – From Invoice screen to bring Stock Journal screen

ALT + X – To cancel a voucher in Day Book/List of Vouchers

CTRL + A – To accept a form

CTRL + B – To select the Budget

CTRL + ALT + B – To check the Company Statutory details

CTRL + C – To select the Cost Centre

CTRL+ E – To select the Currencies

CTRL + G – To select the Group

CTRL + H – To view the Support Centre

CTRL + I – To select the Stock Items

Ctrl + Alt + I – To import statutory masters

CTRL + K – To log in as a Remote Tally.NET User

CTRL + L – To select the Ledger

CTRL + O – To select the Godowns

CTRL + Q – To abandon a form

CTRL + R – To repeat narration in the same voucher type

CTRL + S – Allows you to alter Stock Item master

CTRL + U – To select the Units

CTRL + V – To select the Voucher Types

Alt + Enter – To view the Voucher display

