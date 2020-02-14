Mac Shortcut Keys That Will Help Improve Your Productivity At Work

Mac OS is one of the most preferred Operating Systems right now and offers a ton of functionality apart from its engaging user interface and interesting features. It also comes with a lot of useful keyboard shortcuts to make things a lot easier than you would imagine. These keyboard shortcuts not only help you with getting things done more efficiently but also enhance your overall experience with Mac. Here are some of the most useful Mac shortcut keys every Apple user should know:
Essential Mac shortcut keys
- Command + A – Selects all items in the active window (icon view), all items in the column (column view), or all items in the list (cover flow view)
- Command + C – Copies selected items
- Command + D – Duplicates the selected item(s)
- Command + E – Ejects the selected volume
- Command + F – Displays the Find dialog
- Command + H – Hides All Finder windows
- Command + I – Shows info for selected item or items
- Command + J – Shows the view options for the active window
- Command + K – Displays the Connect to Server dialog
- Command + L – Creates an alias for the selected item
- Command + M – Minimizes the active window
- Command + N – Opens a new Finder window
- Command + O – Opens (or launches) the selected item
- Command + R – Shows the original for the selected alias
- Command + T – Adds the selected item to the Sidebar
- Command + V – Pastes items from the Clipboard
- Command + W – Closes the active window
- Command + X – Cuts the selected items
- Command + Z – Undoes the last action (if possible)
- Command + , – Displays Finder Preferences
- Command + 1 – Shows the active window in icon mode
- Command + 2 – Shows the active window in list mode
- Command + 3 – Shows the active window in column mode
- Command + 4 – Shows the active window in cover flow mode
- Command + Del – Moves selected items to the Trash
- Command + up-arrow – Show enclosing folder
- Command + ` – Cycles through windows
- Command + ? – Displays the Mac OS X Help Viewer
- Command + Shift + A – Takes you to your Applications folder
- Command + Shift + C – Takes you to the top-level Computer location
- Command + Shift + G – Takes you to a folder that you specify
- Command + Shift + H – Takes you to your Home folder
- Command + Shift + I – Connects you to your iDisk
- Command + Shift + Q – Logs you out
- Command + Shift + N – Creates a new untitled folder in the active window
- Command + Shift + U – Takes you to your Utilities folder
- Command + Shift + Del – Deletes the contents of the Trash
- Command + Option + H – Hides all windows except the Finder’s window(s)
- Command + Option + N – Creates a new Smart Folder
- Command + Option + T – Hides the Finder window toolbar
- Command + Option + Space – Opens the Spotlight window
- F8 – Choose another desktop using Spaces
- Control + up-arrow (or Control + F3, varies for keyboard models) – Displays the Mission Control screen
- Control + down-arrow (or Control + F3, varies for keyboard models) – Displays all open windows for the current application using Mission Control
- F11 (or Command + F3, depending on your keyboard model) – Hides all windows to display the Desktop using Mission Control
- F12 (or F4, depending on your keyboard model) – Displays your Dashboard widgets
- Space – Quick Look
- Command + Control + Q keys – Locks your Mac screen
Mac shortcuts keys every business user should know
Apart from the important keyboard shortcuts listed above, there are many more essentials ones which you should be aware especially if you work in a corporate or have a business of any sort. And with the growing number of companies using the Mac operating systems, it only makes sense that you know these useful keyboard shortcuts that will certainly make you a lot more productive at work while improving the efficiency. Check out some of the Mac keyboard shortcuts that will definitely improve your workflow.
- Command + Tab – Allows you to cycle through open applications
- Command + Spacebar – Opens the Spotlight menu to locate a buried file or folder
- Shift + Control + Power button – Puts all displays to sleep (Works best if you use multiple displays at your workplace)
- Command + Shift + G – Open a direct line to a specific folder when you have a finder window open
- Command + [ – Moves back to the previous Finder location
- Command + ] – Moves forward to the next Finder location
- Command + Shift + Z – Redo the last undone action
- Command + Shift + 3 – Takes a screenshot of your full screen, and saves it as a file on your desktop.
- Command + Shift + 4 – Takes a screenshot of a selection from your screen which can be saved as a file on your desktop
- Option + Double-click – Opens a folder in a separate window, while simultaneously closing the current window
Mac shortcut keys for Safari
Safari is a lean default web browser which comes bundled with every Mac Operating System. And while you may already know a few shortcuts, there are many others shortcuts in Safari which are worth remembering to improve your browsing experience. Here are some important shortcuts for Safari users:
- Control + Tab – Switches to the next tab
- Control + Shift + Tab – Switch to the previous tab
- Spacebar - Scrolls down on fullscreen
- Shift + Spacebar – Scroll up by fullscreen
- Command + L – Goes to address bar
- Command + T – Opens a new tab
- Command + Click a link – Opens a link in new tab
- Shift + Click a link – Adds a linked page to the reading list
- Command + Shift + R – Strips styling and view in reader
- Command + Plus – Increases the text size
- Command + Minus – Decreases text size
- Command + 0 – Sets a default text size
- Command + Shift + I – Mails link to the current page
Image credits: Unsplash | Ilya Pavlov