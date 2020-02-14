Mac Shortcut Keys That Will Help Improve Your Productivity At Work

Mac OS is one of the most preferred Operating Systems right now and offers a ton of functionality apart from its engaging user interface and interesting features. It also comes with a lot of useful keyboard shortcuts to make things a lot easier than you would imagine. These keyboard shortcuts not only help you with getting things done more efficiently but also enhance your overall experience with Mac. Here are some of the most useful Mac shortcut keys every Apple user should know:

Essential Mac shortcut keys

Command + A – Selects all items in the active window (icon view), all items in the column (column view), or all items in the list (cover flow view)

Command + C – Copies selected items

Command + D – Duplicates the selected item(s)

Command + E – Ejects the selected volume

Command + F – Displays the Find dialog

Command + H – Hides All Finder windows

Command + I – Shows info for selected item or items

Command + J – Shows the view options for the active window

Command + K – Displays the Connect to Server dialog

Command + L – Creates an alias for the selected item

Command + M – Minimizes the active window

Command + N – Opens a new Finder window

Command + O – Opens (or launches) the selected item

Command + R – Shows the original for the selected alias

Command + T – Adds the selected item to the Sidebar

Command + V – Pastes items from the Clipboard

Command + W – Closes the active window

Command + X – Cuts the selected items

Command + Z – Undoes the last action (if possible)

Command + , – Displays Finder Preferences

Command + 1 – Shows the active window in icon mode

Command + 2 – Shows the active window in list mode

Command + 3 – Shows the active window in column mode

Command + 4 – Shows the active window in cover flow mode

Command + Del – Moves selected items to the Trash

Command + up-arrow – Show enclosing folder

Command + ` – Cycles through windows

Command + ? – Displays the Mac OS X Help Viewer

Command + Shift + A – Takes you to your Applications folder

Command + Shift + C – Takes you to the top-level Computer location

Command + Shift + G – Takes you to a folder that you specify

Command + Shift + H – Takes you to your Home folder

Command + Shift + I – Connects you to your iDisk

Command + Shift + Q – Logs you out

Command + Shift + N – Creates a new untitled folder in the active window

Command + Shift + U – Takes you to your Utilities folder

Command + Shift + Del – Deletes the contents of the Trash

Command + Option + H – Hides all windows except the Finder’s window(s)

Command + Option + N – Creates a new Smart Folder

Command + Option + T – Hides the Finder window toolbar

Command + Option + Space – Opens the Spotlight window

F8 – Choose another desktop using Spaces

Control + up-arrow (or Control + F3, varies for keyboard models) – Displays the Mission Control screen

Control + down-arrow (or Control + F3, varies for keyboard models) – Displays all open windows for the current application using Mission Control

F11 (or Command + F3, depending on your keyboard model) – Hides all windows to display the Desktop using Mission Control

F12 (or F4, depending on your keyboard model) – Displays your Dashboard widgets

Space – Quick Look

Command + Control + Q keys – Locks your Mac screen

Mac shortcuts keys every business user should know

Apart from the important keyboard shortcuts listed above, there are many more essentials ones which you should be aware especially if you work in a corporate or have a business of any sort. And with the growing number of companies using the Mac operating systems, it only makes sense that you know these useful keyboard shortcuts that will certainly make you a lot more productive at work while improving the efficiency. Check out some of the Mac keyboard shortcuts that will definitely improve your workflow.

Command + Tab – Allows you to cycle through open applications

Command + Spacebar – Opens the Spotlight menu to locate a buried file or folder

Shift + Control + Power button – Puts all displays to sleep (Works best if you use multiple displays at your workplace)

Command + Shift + G – Open a direct line to a specific folder when you have a finder window open

Command + [ – Moves back to the previous Finder location

Command + ] – Moves forward to the next Finder location

Command + Shift + Z – Redo the last undone action

Command + Shift + 3 – Takes a screenshot of your full screen, and saves it as a file on your desktop.

Command + Shift + 4 – Takes a screenshot of a selection from your screen which can be saved as a file on your desktop

Option + Double-click – Opens a folder in a separate window, while simultaneously closing the current window

Mac shortcut keys for Safari

Safari is a lean default web browser which comes bundled with every Mac Operating System. And while you may already know a few shortcuts, there are many others shortcuts in Safari which are worth remembering to improve your browsing experience. Here are some important shortcuts for Safari users:

Control + Tab – Switches to the next tab

Control + Shift + Tab – Switch to the previous tab

Spacebar - Scrolls down on fullscreen

Shift + Spacebar – Scroll up by fullscreen

Command + L – Goes to address bar

Command + T – Opens a new tab

Command + Click a link – Opens a link in new tab

Shift + Click a link – Adds a linked page to the reading list

Command + Shift + R – Strips styling and view in reader

Command + Plus – Increases the text size

Command + Minus – Decreases text size

Command + 0 – Sets a default text size

Command + Shift + I – Mails link to the current page

Image credits: Unsplash | Ilya Pavlov