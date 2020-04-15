Amazon Alexa App Not Working: App Keeps Crashing On Android Devices

Amazon Alexa is a popular voice assistant that has entirely changed the performance and functionality of smart home devices. The AI-based virtual assistant helps users listen to music on-demand, make to-do lists, set up reminders, get weather and traffic updates along with managing smart home devices.

Amazon Alexa app not working

While the app is capable of performing a number of tasks, it is often plagued with issues with users reporting that the app constantly crashes on launch or during authentication. The app can also be unresponsive at times when instructed to perform certain tasks.

@alexa99 your app is crashing on launch on Android. — Clark Kent (@FarmboyKent) April 14, 2020

Hey @amazon, looks like your authentication is totally on the fritz. @AmazonKindle keeps bouncing out and Alexa app keeps crashing. — Calandra (@Calandr11640329) April 14, 2020

@AmazonHelp the Alexa App for Android keep crashing everytime you try to open it. Got logged out, so I logged back in & now it keeps crashing. Even uninstalled & reinstalled. — TJ Fruichantie (@TJFruichantie) April 14, 2020

my alexa app is making me re sign in but its not working... idk why this makes me so anxious but hello alexa plz quit the bullshit and work 🙂 — 𝖻𝖾𝗅𝗅𝖾 𝗆𝗒𝗀 ⁷ (nsfr) (@kooocore) April 14, 2020

Alexa app crashing on Android - How to fix

These issues can be quite frustrating for users, but rest assured as they can be easily fixed at home following these steps.

Step 1: Go to 'Settings' and click on 'Device Storage'. Ensure that you have a minimum of 3 GB space available on the device.

Step 2: Now, restart your device.

Step 3: Delete and reinstall the application.

Step 4: Check whether your OS is up to date. You can check it in the 'System Updates'. If the new update is available, install it.

This should resolve the issue.

Image credits: Amazon