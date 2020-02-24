Amazon Alexa Sounds Just Like This Indian Woman; Here's Who's Actually Behind The Voice

With the development of smartphones, smart home devices, and voice assistant, chances are you have heard at least one of these assistants – Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri. And while interacting with a virtual person can be fun, it also makes your life much easier as these digital assistants can help you with your everyday tasks.

Alexa is the most dynamic and compatible of all the three assistants allowing you to listen to music, create a shopping list, get news updates, control your electronic appliances and a lot more. All it takes for you is enable her and she responds with an electronic yet sweet and comfortable voice before getting your work done.

However, have you ever thought to yourself about who is behind that voice? Well, the internet thinks they've found someone who sounds just like the Indian Alexa.

Supriya Kapoor – The Indian Alexa

A woman named Supriya Kapoor shared a short video on her Instagram where she was seen responding to some questions from a fellow RJ in Alexa’s voice. Interestingly, in every instance, she sounded just like the voice produced by the virtual woman.

Supriya Kapoor is a voice artist, who has been working as a radio jockey for 104.8 Ishq FM since last year. She has also voiced advertisements for a few brands along with some shows.

In her Instagram post, she was able to skillfully intonate the way Alexa generally does, leaving people to wonder if she really was the woman behind Alexa. But that is just not the case.

Who is actually behind Amazon Alexa?

Perhaps, the Amazon Alexa's voice is actually created with the help of artificial intelligence where recorded voices of sounds and words are spliced and stitched together which form the words and sentences to bring the correct intonation and expression to make it seem much more natural.

Image credits: Instagram @supriyakofficial