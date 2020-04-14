What Is Nites TV App: Is The Free Streaming Service Safe To Use?

Nites TV is one of the remarkable online streaming services that allow users to stream movies and TV series for free. It has a massive catalogue of films and an endless supply of classics to while away your days at home. The platform also offers more than 30000 movies and over 100 live TV channels which are free as well.

This website called https://t.co/noAkU1gfsY is now free during the pandemic and u can find a lot of new movies in good quality that u cant get on netflix!! Check it out!!!! — mar 🌈 (@MariSariBuj) April 10, 2020

Most of the content on Nites TV is available in HD 1080p quality and it comes at an impressive speed, load time and playback.

Is Nites TV safe?

According to sources, Nites TV App is safe to use as it does not have any contracts with the user and doesn’t require a credit card or banking details. Moreover, the website does not even require registration before streaming any content.

Is Nites TV legal?

Nites TV is offering some of the latest movies and TV shows for free which is quite concerning, especially when the same content has to be paid for on other platforms. The streaming service also has no listed terms policies on its site, further suggesting that it is not legit. Also, it is not known what permissions or licenses the service has as it hasn't been stated on their website.

Nites TV app download

One of the major benefits of using Nites TV is that it does not require you to download an application and can be accessed directly from your web browser. However, if you wish to watch movies on your phone, the streaming service also offers an app for Android devices for easier access. A number of open-source versions of the Nites TV app are active with a number of websites offering free Nites TV apk files for download.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

Image credits: Nites TV