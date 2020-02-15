Amazon Quiz Answers Today, February 15 2020: Amazon Alexa Eco Show Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 15, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win an Alexa Eco Show. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting Alexa Eco Show. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the prize.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Alexa Eco Show that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win ₹20000 Pay Balance
Quiz questions will be updated shortly
Question 1. At which two venues did India take part in two consecutive T20I matches that both went to a super over?
Answer 1: Hamilton and Wellington
Question 2. Which Hindi word was chosen as the ‘Oxford Hindi Word of 2019’ by the Oxford University Press?
Answer 2: Samvidhaan
Question 3. The 2020 Hindi film ‘Gul Makai’ is based on the life and struggle of which famous personality?
Answer 3: Malala Yousafzai
Question 4. Who recently displaced Volkswagen as the world’s second most valuable carmaker?
Answer 4: Tesla
Question 5. The town of Schengen, after which a famous treaty is named, is located in which country?
Answer 5: Luxembourg