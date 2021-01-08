Amazon Answer And Win January Edition Quiz Answers: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Answer and Win January Edition Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Answer and Win January Edition for January 8, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Also Read | Amazon Wonder Woman Quiz Answers For December 21; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 1,000

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Answer and Win January Edition Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 20000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on January 7, 11:59 PM IST and it will end on January 31, 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Also Read | California Subpoenas Amazon Over Worker Safety In Pandemic

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Carrera Sunglasses in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | WhatsApp Releases New 'in-app Notifications' Feature To Notify Users About Updates

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Answer and Win January Edition' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Answer and Win January Edition contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Answer and Win January Edition Quiz answers - January 8

Here are all the Amazon Answer and Win January Edition answers for January 8:

Question 1. On January 1st, 1502 Portuguese explorers landed at Guanabara Bay, on the coast of South America and named the city what?

Answer: Rio De Janeiro

Question 2. On January 3rd, 1959, what state having a landmass of about 1/5th of the other states put together, became the 49th US State?

Answer: Alaska

Question 3. 15th January is observed as the Indian Army Day, as this was the day when ___ took over as Commander in Chief. Fill in the blanks

Answer: KM Cariappa

Question 4. National Voter’s Day is observed on 25th January to celebrate the Foundation Day of which organisation?

Answer: Election Commission of India

Question 5. In 2019, in a Test match played in January, which Indian spinner took a five-wicket haul as India made Australia follow on at the SCG?

Answer: Kuldeep Yadav

Question 6. Detectives Marcus Burnett and Michael Lowrey are the central characters in which movie released in January 2020?

Answer: Bad Boys For Life

Question 9. The original name of which famous figure from the music industry having his birthday on January 8th, was David Robert Jones?

Answer: David Bowie

Question 8. The Pattadakal Dance Festival, usually held in January is held in a UNESCO World Heritage site in which Indian State?

Answer: Karnataka

Also Read | Apple WatchOS 7.2 Features And Improvements: How To Install WatchOS 7.2 Update?

Image credits: Shutterstock