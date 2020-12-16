Apple WatchOS 7.2 Features And Improvements: How To Install WatchOS 7.2 Update?

Quick links:
Apple has launched the next iteration of the watch OS software with the release of watchOS 7.2. This comes a little over a month after the company rolled out watchOS 7.1. As part of the latest update, Apple has brought a range of new features such as Apple Fitness Plus, support for the ECG app, and more. So, let us quickly take a look at all the new features and improvements coming to your Apple Watch.
One of the biggest highlights of watchOS 7.2 is the addition of Apple Fitness Plus. It is essentially a new streaming service from the company which offers a wide range of studio-style workouts on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices. The different categories include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Core, Strength, Mindful Cooldown, Yoga, Dance, Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing and more. The app subscription is currently available in a few countries which include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
The new watchOS 7.2 update also offers these features:
Along with the new watchOS 7.2 update, Apple has also released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates for eligible users. If you have updated your iPhone to the latest 1OS 14.3 update, you can download and install the new watchOS 7.2 update using the Apple Watch app. Here are the steps you need to follow:
Step 1: Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.
Step 2: Click on ‘General’, and select ‘Software Update’
Step 3: The new Apple Watch update watchOS 7.2 should pop up on the screen.
Step 4: Install the update on your device. That’s it.
Make sure that your device is in close range to your Apple Watch before initiating the update.
