Apple WatchOS 7.2 Features And Improvements: How To Install WatchOS 7.2 Update?

Apple has launched the next iteration of the watch OS software with the release of watchOS 7.2. This comes a little over a month after the company rolled out watchOS 7.1. As part of the latest update, Apple has brought a range of new features such as Apple Fitness Plus, support for the ECG app, and more. So, let us quickly take a look at all the new features and improvements coming to your Apple Watch.

WatchOS 7.2 features

One of the biggest highlights of watchOS 7.2 is the addition of Apple Fitness Plus. It is essentially a new streaming service from the company which offers a wide range of studio-style workouts on iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, and ‌Apple TV‌ devices. The different categories include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Core, Strength, Mindful Cooldown, Yoga, Dance, Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing and more. The app subscription is currently available in a few countries which include the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The new watchOS 7.2 update also offers these features:

Option to be notified when the cardio fitness is at a low level

Ability to review the cardio fitness level based on the user's age and sex in the Health app on iPhone

Atrial fibrillation classification at heart rates above 100 BPM now offered in the ECG app in most regions where the app is available

Support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in Taiwan

Support for braille displays with VoiceOver

Support for Family Setup in Bahrain, Canada, Norway, and Spain (Cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later and Apple Watch SE).

How to install WatchOS 7.2 update?

Along with the new watchOS 7.2 update, Apple has also released iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates for eligible users. If you have updated ‌‌your iPhone to the latest 1OS 14.3 update, you can download and install the new watchOS 7.2 update‌‌ using the Apple Watch app. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1: Launch the Watch app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on ‘General’, and select ‘Software Update’

Step 3: The new Apple Watch update watchOS 7.2 should pop up on the screen.

Step 4: Install the update on your device. That’s it.

Make sure that your device is in close range to your Apple Watch before initiating the update.

Image credits: Apple