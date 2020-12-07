WhatsApp Releases New 'in-app Notifications' Feature To Notify Users About Updates

WhatsApp is one of the widely used instant messaging platforms all around the world. The Facebook-owned messaging service is known for its ease of use and offers tons of exciting features within its app interface. It is much more than a standard messaging service as it offers plenty of advanced features such as free voice calls, video calls, voice messages and a lot more. The social media giant recently released a new feature that will be used to send in-app notifications to the users.

Also Read | BoAt Airdopes 131 Next Sale: When Will BoAt Airdopes 131 Go On Sale Next

New WhatsApp in-app notifications feature

The new WhatsApp notifications feature will allow the company to notify users of the several updates via notifications. The app will also users to turn on/turn off this setting through the Settings option. The feature is currently available on iOS, however, it is likely that it will soon arrive on Android devices as well. Users will also have the ability to make changes to how the in-app notifications appear inside the app. The users will be able to set between three options which include None, Banners and Alerts.

The Banners will show up on the top of the device screen and automatically disappear. The Alerts will require a specific action from the user's end, whereas if you choose None, WhatsApp will not send any in-app notifications. The first two options will allow the user further customisation by setting a 'Sound' or 'Vibrate' options.

Also Read | Is Apple Planning A New Product Launch On December 8? What Could It Potentially Launch?

How to set Whatsapp in-app notifications?

If you have a WhatsApp app and own an iOS device, it is likely that you have received the new WhatsApp feature on your smartphone. To confirm whether the feature is available on your device, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your phone.

Step 2: Go to Settings, select Notifications, then click on 'In-App Notifications', if available.

Step 3: Now, you can set the Alert Style, by choosing between any of these options - None, Banners and Alerts.

If you can find the feature, make sure that you have the latest WhatsApp update on your device. If you still can't find the feature, it is likely that it will soon arrive on your phone.

Also Read | Cartoon Filter On Snapchat: How To Get The New Cartoon Face Filter On Your Phone?

Also Read | What Is Google One? Plans, Pricing, Features And Here's Why You Need It

Image credits: Shutterstock