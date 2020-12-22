Amazon Get Fit Quiz Answers, December 22: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Get Fit Quiz with Rujuta where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Get Fit Quiz for December 22, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now.

Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Get Fit Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 20,000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run from December 22, 2020, at 08:00 AM IST to January 4, 2021, at 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Get Fit Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Get Fit Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Get Fit Quiz answers - December 22

Here are all the Amazon Get Fit quiz answers for December 22:

Question 1. Rujuta Diwekar’s first book was ’Don’t lose your mind, lose your ______ ’. Fill in the blanks to complete the title of the book.

Answer: Weight



Question 2. Which of these is one of the primary takeaways from the book ‘Eating In The Age of Dieting’?

Answer: Eat local, think global



Question 3. As per the book, ‘Eating In The Age of Dieting’, diet and exercise usually take how long to show results?

Answer: 12 weeks



Question 4. You get good immunity when you _______.

Answer: All of these



Question 5. Your exercise program should improve your stamina, flexibility and ________.

Answer: Strength

Image credits: Shutterstock