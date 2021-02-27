Amazon Guess The Song Quiz Answers For February 27; Win Rs 25,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon guess the song quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Amazon Pay cashback. The Amazon Quiz for February 27th is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 25,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Read on for Amazon quiz answers

Amazon guess the song quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 25,000

Amazon quiz date: February 27th, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon guess the song quiz

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon guess the song quiz answers

Q1. Which Union Territory presented its tableau for the first time ever at the 2021 Republic Day parade?

Ans : Ladakh

Q2. What type of vessel is Sagar Anveshika, that was recently launched by Union Minister for Earth Sciences Harsh Vardhan?

Ans : Coastal research vessel

Q3. Satya Paul, who recently passed away, was a well known entrepreneur in which field?

Ans : Fashion

Q4. What is the term given for three consecutive strikes in this target sport?

Ans : A Turkey

Q5. Apart from this artist, which other artist has also won three Grammys for the album of the year?

Ans : Stevie Wonder

