Amazon Health Essentials Quiz Answers, December 22: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Health Essentials Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Health Essentials Quiz for December 22, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now.

Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Health Essentials Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 10,000.

Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 10,000. Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run from December 22, 2020, at 08:00 AM IST to January 16, 2021, at 11:59 PM IST.

The quiz is live and will run from December 22, 2020, at 08:00 AM IST to January 16, 2021, at 11:59 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Health Essentials Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Health Essentials Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Health Essentials Quiz answers - December 22

Here are all the Amazon Health Essentials quiz answers for December 22:

Question 1. On the Amazon ‘Health Essentials Sale’ one can get up to _____ discount. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: 50%

Question 2. The ‘Health Essentials Sale’ on Amazon is a _____ event. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: Monthly

Question 3. The Fast & Up Charge Vitamin C & Zinc tablets have the power of Natural __ extract. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: Amla

Question 4. Which of these is true about the products sold during the ‘Health Essentials Sale’ on Amazon.

Answer: All of these

Question 5. Which of these is true about ‘The Big Muscles Superfood Greens & Fruits’?

Answer: All of these

Image credits: Shutterstock