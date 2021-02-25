Amazon National Science Day Quiz Answers For February 23rd; Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon National Science Day Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Amazon Pay cashback. The Amazon Quiz for February 25th is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon National Science Day Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 20,000

Amazon quiz date: February 25th, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon quiz

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 20,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon National Science Day Quiz answers

The Raman Effect was discovered while CV Raman was working in the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science in which city?

Answer: Kolkata

The theme for National Science Day 2021 is 'Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work'. What does I in STI stand for?

Answer: Innovation

After completing his degree in aeronautical engineering, which of these organisations did APJ Abdul Kalam join in 1958?

Answer: DRDO

The Physical Research Laboratory in Ahmedabad founded in 1947, started researching cosmic rays, its operations began from whose residence?

Answer: Vikram Sarabhai

Which Indian scientist developed the Galena detector, one of the early semiconductor devices?

Answer: Jagadish Chandra Bose

