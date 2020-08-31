Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz Answers: Answer 5 Questions To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

The Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz for August 31, 2020 is live. 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and Amazon Nescafe Gold quiz answers to bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Today Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: August 28, 2020- September 25, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 04:00:00 p.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded to 10 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz

Amazon quiz answers:

Question 1. Nescafé Gold is made with the choicest blend of which of these beans? (Hint: Watch the video for the answer)

Answer 1. Arabica and Robusta Beans

Question 2. As shown in the video, what is the promise of Nescafé Gold?

Answer 2. All of the above

Question 3. Which of the following, as per the video, makes Nescafé Gold deliver a richer and smoother taste?

Answer 3. All of the above

Question 4. Nescafé Gold is not available in the following grammage on Amazon.in (Hint: You can find the answer on the Nescafe Gold Product Page)

Answer 4. 500g jar.

Question 5. As per the video, Nescafé Gold uses the finest quality coffee beans, grown in Vietnam, Brazil and Central America?

Answer 5. True

Image Source: Shutterstock