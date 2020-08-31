Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz Answers: Answer 5 Questions To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

The Amazon Nescafe Gold Quiz for August 31, 2020 is live. 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and Amazon Nescafe Gold quiz answers to bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
There is a Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded to 10 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Nescafé Gold is made with the choicest blend of which of these beans? (Hint: Watch the video for the answer)
Question 2. As shown in the video, what is the promise of Nescafé Gold?
Question 3. Which of the following, as per the video, makes Nescafé Gold deliver a richer and smoother taste?
Question 4. Nescafé Gold is not available in the following grammage on Amazon.in (Hint: You can find the answer on the Nescafe Gold Product Page)
Question 5. As per the video, Nescafé Gold uses the finest quality coffee beans, grown in Vietnam, Brazil and Central America?
Image Source: Shutterstock