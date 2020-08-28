Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 28 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 28, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy Buds+.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000
There is a Samsung Galaxy Buds+ that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers: December 24 Answers; Win A Samsung Galaxy Tab
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Today January 27 Answers: Win â‚¹20000 Pay Balance
Question 1. Skyroot Aerospace became the first successful Indian private company to build a homegrown rocket engine. Who was the rocket named after?
Answer 1: CV Raman
Question 2. Renowned poet Rahat Indori who recently passed away was known for his contributions to the poetry of which language?
Answer 2: Urdu
Question 3. MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari recently unveiled a microwave device that can disintegrate the novel coronavirus. What is it called?
Answer 3: Atulya
Question 4. Who did Joe Biden name as his running mate for Vice President in the US Presidential race?
Answer 4: Kamala Harris
Question 5. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has recently launched the Naval Innovation and ________ Organisation (NIIO). Fill in the blank.
Answer 5: Indigenisation