Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 30 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy S20+ Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for August 30 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Samsung Galaxy S20+. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy S20+.
There is a Samsung Galaxy S20+ that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:
Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:
Question 1. Which Indian cricketer along with MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020?
Answer 1: Suresh Raina
Question 2. August 10 is dedicated to the conservation of which big cat, listed as an endangered species in the IUCN Red List?
Answer 2: Lion
Question 3. In terms of Airplanes, _________ is painted orange or bright yellow for easy discovery after a crash as it helps with investigations.
Answer 3: Black Box
Question 4. Traditional festive sweet dish 'Khaje', spicy Harmal Chilli and Moira Banana from which Indian state were recently awarded GI tags?
Answer 4: Goa
Question 5. Which country recently successfully tested the Arrow 2 missile system?
Answer 5: Israel