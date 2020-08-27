Amazon Pay For LPG Quiz Answers August 27, 2020: Win Rs 1,000 By Answering 5 Questions

The Amazon Pay for LPG Quiz for August 27, 2020, is live now, and 5 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance which will enable users to do Amazon online shopping.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: August 27, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Pay for LPG quiz answers:

From which of these LPG gas providers can you book cylinders for on Amazon?

All of the above

For a cylinder booked on Amazon where would you receive the delivery from the distributor?

At your doorstep

What is the convenience fee for booking an LPG cylinder on Amazon?

Zero

Which of these options or features are available for booking LPG cylinders on Amazon?

All of the above

Which of these do you need to do while booking an LPG cylinder on Amazon?