PlayStation Looking For ‘passionate Player’ Who Can Review Games; Check Details

Video games are not just a hobby but also a passion for some people and if you are the one who can spend day and night playing games online, then PlayStation has the perfect job opportunity for you. The Japanese video game company is looking for test gamers to review their games before the release of their upcoming PS5. The vacancy, listed on Indeed, is posted under the job title ‘Localisation Testers’.

According to the job listing, as a Localisation Tester, the candidate will have to make sure the audio and text in the video game are correct. Under the listed requirements, PlayStation is looking for a ‘Passionate game player’, who knows English, in addition to either Brazilian, Portuguese, Russian or Arabic. The chosen candidate will get an opportunity to work in the United Kingdom, however, only if they have a work permit.

The video gaming company is looking for someone who will need to have native language knowledge for the required language - grammar, spelling and punctuation. The candidate must have good attention of detail to find and provide corrections for errors. The company further informed that he/she will occasionally have to translate text for a video game or marketing.

PlayStation wrote, “Do you have a passion for languages and games? Do you enjoy finding linguistic mistakes in video games? Would you like to be part of an international team whose work has an impact on players around the world? Then we would love to hear from you!”

Required skills and knowledge

The video gaming company is looking for someone who has fluency in English and one or more languages. Good knowledge of computer games across multiple platforms is a must. The candidate should also have a working knowledge of the MS Office package. Basic understanding of the development cycle and constraint is also a must.

The selected candidates will have to appear for a mandatory translation test, which will be sent via an e-mail. Once finalised, PlayStation informed that the work hours will include 37.5 hours per week in a 9 to 5:30 job every Monday to Friday. If you have UK work permit, click here to directly apply on the company site.

