Amazon Quiz Answers July 29: Sony Soundbar Quiz Answers Inside

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 29 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Sony Soundbar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Sony soundbar.

Amazon Eureka Quiz: Answer 5 Questions And Bag An Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Sony Soundbar

Amazon Quiz Date: July 29 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Sony Soundbar and 10 other that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 29 2020: Amazon Samsung M30s Quiz Answers

Amazon quiz today and Amazon Sony soundbar quiz answers

What does the acronym XB in WF-XB700 stand for?

Extra Bass

The maximum battery life of WF-XB700 with carrying case is __ hours.

18 hours

10 minutes of quick charge offers 60 min of playback time on WF-XB700.

True

What does IPX4 Ratings in WF-XB700 stand for

Splash proof

Water-resistant

What are the available colours of WF-XB700?

Black and blue

WhatsApp Could Soon Allow You To Use The Same Mobile Number On Up To 4 Devices

Amazon Eureka Quiz: Answer 5 Questions And Bag An Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier