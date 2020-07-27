WhatsApp Could Soon Allow You To Use The Same Mobile Number On Up To 4 Devices

WhatsApp is the most popular social media messaging app across the world with nearly 1.6 billion monthly active users. The instant messaging service is known for its ease of use, and offers tons of exciting features to its users. It is also known to constantly bring new features and improve upon its existing offerings based on user requests.

The company recently introduced the highly awaited dark theme mode and is now set to bring a new feature which will allow users to operate WhatsApp on two phones. This is another highly requested feature that fans have been wanting to experience for years.

WhatsApp multi-device support

The WhatsApp multi-device support feature was first discovered by WABetaInfo in November 2019 for both iOS and Android handsets. It was able to find a Registration Notification at the time where the secondary device asked for a new security code from the device already running the WhatsApp account. They were also able to discover a hidden warning message in the app’s chat section which hinted at the feature.

WABetaInfo have now spotted a new WhatsApp beta update and revealed that the new multi-device feature will be known as “Linked Devices.” It is also revealed the Facebook-owned company is currently testing the feature for support on up to four handsets.

Yes, it's the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it's great!



📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

The new feature will be reportedly added in the settings menu of the app below the new broadcast option. This will display a list of all the phones that the particular WhatsApp account is running on. The same section can also be used to connect a new phone to the WhatsApp account.

As of now, WhatsApp only supports one mobile device at once. This means that users are not able to access the same WhatsApp number registered on a device on another handset. And while the company has a WhatsApp Web feature for PC, it also requires a user to have their smartphone close to the computer. So, once the multi-device feature is finally introduced, you will be able to use the same WhatsApp on two phones at the same time.

Image credits: @mbaumi | Unsplash