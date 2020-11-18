Amazon Students Day Quiz, November 18: Answer For A Chance To Win Lenovo ThinkPad

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Students Day Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Students Day Quiz for November 18, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Also Read | Flipkart Bid And Win Quiz Answers November 18: Bid And Win Avita Pura Laptop

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Students Day Quiz prize: Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 10th Gen

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 10th Gen Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until November 30, at 11:59 PM IST

The quiz is live and will run until November 30, at 11:59 PM IST Number of winners: 1

1 Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest

Also Read | Flipkart Superfan Quiz Answers For Jacqueline Fernandez Episode: Answer And Win Prizes

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i5 10th Gen in the Amazon Students Day Quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 18 2020: Amazon Dyson V10 Vacuum Quiz Answers

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Students Day Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Students Day Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Students Day Quiz answers - November 18

Here are all the Amazon Students Day Quiz answers for November 18:

Question 1. In 2019, which Indian won gold in the World University Games at Napoli with a timing of 11.32 seconds?

Answer: Dutee Chand.

Question 2. As a student, which famous Indian once misspelt the word ‘Kettle’ and refused to copy the correct spelling from the neighbour’s slate?

Answer: Mahatma Gandhi.

Question 3. ‘The Adventure of the Three Students’ features which legendary fictional detective?

Answer: Sherlock Holmes.

Question 4. Eight Presidents of the United States have been students of which iconic university?

Answer: Harvard.

Question 5. One of the founders of the company who has manufactured this product, nicknamed Woz, is an alumni of which university?

Answer: University of California, Berkeley.

Question 6. While still a school student, who started blogging on the BBC Urdu website under the pseudonym Gul Makai?

Answer: Malala Yousafzai.

Question 7. The iconic logo of which shoe manufacturer was created by a Graphic Design student named Carolyn Davidson?

Answer: Nike.

Question 8. The national anthem of which country (whose capital is shown in picture) was composed by Rabindranath Tagore’s student, Ananda Samarakoon?

Answer: Sri Lanka.

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 14 2020: Amazon Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Quiz Answer

Image credits: Shutterstock