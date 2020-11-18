Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 18 2020: Amazon Dyson V10 Vacuum Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 18 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Dyson V10 Vacuum. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Dyson V10 Vacuum.
There is a Dyson V10 Vacuum that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Who recently became the first batsman to score 1,000 T20 sixes?
Answer 1: Chris Gayle
Question 2. Von Wellx group, who recently started it's footwear production in India, is from which country?
Answer 2: Germany
Question 3. In the movie Chhalaang, Rajkummar Rao plays a teacher in charge of which subject?
Answer 3: Physical Education/Training
Question 4. This is a phone brand marketed by which company?
Answer 4: Samsung
Question 5. This is the skyline of which city in North America, home to a team which won the NBA title in 2019?
Answer 5: Toronto