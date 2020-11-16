Flipkart Superfan Quiz Answers For Jacqueline Fernandez Episode: Answer And Win Prizes

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with the Flipkart Superfan quiz where users can guess a few answers about their favourite Bollywood celebrities. Users need to answer these questions for a chance to talk to the actor and win exciting prizes. The winner will be announced within a week of the quiz and prizes will be disbursed on or before March 30, 2021. The Flipkart quiz features the Flipkart Superfan contest and it is now live on the app. Read on for Flipkart quiz answers.
Question 1. What is the last thing I do before I sleep?
Answer: Pray
Question 2. What is my Favourite Indian desert?
Answer: Rasgulla
Question 3. What is my least favourite vegetable?
Answer: Karela
Question 4. What is that one social Media trend that really bugs me?
Answer: Challenges
Question 5. I always carry a marble angel in my bag. Who gifted me this angel?
Answer: My Mom
Question 6. What is that one thing I always offer guests when they come home?
Answer: Dates
Question 7. I have 2 poles at Home.
Answer: True
Question 8. If I wasn’t in India I would have loved to stay in New York
Answer: False
Question 9. The first Hindi film I watched was.
Answer: Devdas
Question 10. My first Bollywood crush was.
Answer: Salman khan
Step 1: To participate in the Flipkart Superfan quiz, you need to install the Flipkart app on your iOS or Android device.
Step 2: Open the Flipkart app and click on the ‘Game Zone’ section which is located at the bottom of the app.
Step 3: Tap on the ‘Flipkart Superfan quiz' banner from the list of available quizzes.
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
