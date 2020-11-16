Flipkart Superfan Quiz Answers For Jacqueline Fernandez Episode: Answer And Win Prizes

Flipkart is back with the Flipkart Superfan quiz where users can guess a few answers about their favourite Bollywood celebrities. Users need to answer these questions for a chance to talk to the actor and win exciting prizes. The winner will be announced within a week of the quiz and prizes will be disbursed on or before March 30, 2021. The Flipkart quiz features the Flipkart Superfan contest and it is now live on the app. Read on for Flipkart quiz answers.

Also Read | Flipkart Bid And Win Quiz Answers November 10: Place A Bid And Win Philips Air Purifier

Flipkart Superfan answers, November 15 - Jacqueline Fernandez Quiz

Question 1. What is the last thing I do before I sleep?

Answer: Pray

Question 2. What is my Favourite Indian desert?

Answer: Rasgulla

Question 3. What is my least favourite vegetable?

Answer: Karela

Question 4. What is that one social Media trend that really bugs me?

Answer: Challenges

Question 5. I always carry a marble angel in my bag. Who gifted me this angel?

Answer: My Mom

Question 6. What is that one thing I always offer guests when they come home?

Answer: Dates

Question 7. I have 2 poles at Home.

Answer: True

Question 8. If I wasn’t in India I would have loved to stay in New York

Answer: False

Question 9. The first Hindi film I watched was.

Answer: Devdas

Question 10. My first Bollywood crush was.

Answer: Salman khan

Also Read | Flipkart Maha Player Quiz Answers November 9, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

How to participate in the Flipkart Superfan Quiz?

Step 1: To participate in the Flipkart Superfan quiz, you need to install the Flipkart app on your iOS or Android device.

Step 2: Open the Flipkart app and click on the ‘Game Zone’ section which is located at the bottom of the app.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Flipkart Superfan quiz' banner from the list of available quizzes.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Buzz Challenge Quiz Answers, November 10: Win Gift Card Or SuperCoins

Flipkart quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The results of the contest will be available to users who have completed the quiz.

Also Read | Flipkart Predict And Win Power Play With Champions Quiz Answers, November 10

Image credits: Flipkart