Amazon Tandav Watch, Answer And Win Quiz Answers, January 15: Answer And Win Rs. 5,000

Amazon India has come back with a new Amazon Tandav Watch, Answer and Win Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Tandav Watch, Answer and Win Quiz for January 15, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Tandav Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on January 15, 1:00 PM IST and it will end on January 30, 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000 in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Tandav Watch, Answer and Win' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Tandav Watch, Answer and Win contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Tandav Watch, Answer and Win Quiz answers - January 15

Here are all the Amazon Tandav Quiz answers for January 8:

Question 1. Fill in the blanks with this dialogue from the trailer of Tandav- ‘Ab is Rajneeti mein ______ lani padegi’

Answer: Chanakya Neeti

Question 2. Which of these actresses who starred in movies such as Lekin and Rudaali, also stars in Tandav?

Answer: Dimple Kapadia

Question 3. The character played by Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub Khan says that he would fight the election ______. Fill in the blank.

Answer: By forming his own party

Question 4. Which former Miss India features in the series Tandav, and is also seen in the trailer?

Answer: Sarah Jane Dias

Question 5. Which of these actors who starred in movies such as Dil Chahta Hai and Hum Tum plays the central role in Tandav.

Answer: Saif Ali Khan

Image credits: Shutterstock