Android 11 Features Revised Screenshot Process; How To Take Screenshot In Android 11?

Android 11 is making a lot of news because of its several alluring characteristics, especially the new Screenshot feature. This new feature seems like a move to help users to take more precise screenshots than the previous versions. Now you can start using the Android 11 Screenshot revised feature to take better screenshots on your update android phone right away. This is the reason many users have been wondering about "how to take screenshot in Android 11?" If you have been wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Android 11 comes with a revised Screenshot feature

The wait is finally over for all the Android lovers as Google has unveiled the brand-new Android 11 with incredible features. You will now be enabled to the new world of Android OS with a better screenshot feature. This is a feature that several users have wanted for a very long time.

Screenshots have become an incredible part of all the smartphone users as it is simple to take a screenshot rather than downloading it and now you will have two options while taking a screenshot. Yes, you read it correctly, one is called Screenshot and the other as Select. You can use any of the two to take a snap effectively.

How to take screenshots in Android 11?

As soon as you snap a screenshot after the Android 11 update, you will see two options popping up for you.

The two options, as mentioned above, are Screenshot or Select.

If you choose the "Select" option. You will be asked to select the part of the screen you want to save and then only that much part will be covered in the screengrab.

However, if you choose the "Screenshot" option, the screenshot happens quickly and you are guided to two further options, Share or Edit. Editing includes cropping, drawing, rotating, and more and you can also choose to share or delete from there.

Android 11 features

5G support

One-time Permissions

Inbuilt Screen Recorder

The brand-new Bubbles feature

Revamped Media Player design

Customised notifications

A better DND feature

