Xbox Series X Vs Xbox Series S: Specs, Price And Launch Date

After the announcement of Xbox Series X, Microsoft has finally announced another console called the Xbox Series S. The newly confirmed Xbox Series S console is going to be an affordable gaming console with quite a few differences in comparison to the Xbox Series X gaming console. After the big announcement, players and fans are wondering about the difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S specs

Processor: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU Graphics: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.55 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.55 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU Memory: 10 GB GDDR6

10 GB GDDR6 Internal Storage: 512 GB Custom NVME SSD

512 GB Custom NVME SSD Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card

1 TB Expansion Card External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

USB 3.2 External HDD Support Optical Drive: None

None Performance Target: Up to 1440p @ 120 FPS

Up to 1440p @ 120 FPS Colour: Matte White, Black

Matte White, Black Dimensions: Unknown (60% smaller than Xbox Series X)

Unknown (60% smaller than Xbox Series X) Xbox Series S is a digital-only console

Xbox Series S price

As per the official Twitter accounts of Xbox UK, US and more. The Xbox Series S price is set to be $299, £249 and €299, as per the respective markets. The Indian price of Xbox Series S is not revealed yet but the approximate amount (as per the price range around the world) is estimated to be INR 18,349.

Xbox Series S launch Date

According to the official Twitter accounts of Xbox, the Xbox Series S release date is set for November 10, 2020.

Xbox Series X specs

Processor: 8-core, 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2

8-core, 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2 GPU: 12 teraflops AMD RDNA 2

12 teraflops AMD RDNA 2 RAM: 16GB GDDR6

16GB GDDR6 Storage: 1TB custom NVMe SSD

1TB custom NVMe SSD Ray Tracing: Yes

Yes Maximum resolution: 8K

8K Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

4K UHD Blu-ray drive External storage: USB 3.2 external HDD support

USB 3.2 external HDD support Maximum framerate: 120 frames per second

120 frames per second Key features: Quick Resume for suspending multiple games, Dynamic Latency Input, Variable Refresh Rate

Quick Resume for suspending multiple games, Dynamic Latency Input, Variable Refresh Rate Xbox Series S console supports both, digital and disc drive

Xbox Series X price

Microsoft has kept it quiet when it comes to the price of its upcoming game console Xbox Series X price. However, many tech enthusiasts expect the price to be around $500. Nevertheless, the price speculations are based on the fact that Xbox One was also launched under the same pricing.

Xbox Series X release date

Unlike Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X release date is still not revealed by the organisation. But, Microsoft has mentioned that the game console would release in November 2020. However, looking at the November 10 release, we expect the Xbox Series X to be launched by the end of the month.

