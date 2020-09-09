Xbox Series X Vs Xbox Series S: Specs, Price And Launch Date

After the announcement of Xbox Series X, Microsoft has finally announced another console called the Xbox Series S. The newly confirmed Xbox Series S console is going to be an affordable gaming console with quite a few differences in comparison to the Xbox Series X gaming console. After the big announcement, players and fans are wondering about the difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
As per the official Twitter accounts of Xbox UK, US and more. The Xbox Series S price is set to be $299, £249 and €299, as per the respective markets. The Indian price of Xbox Series S is not revealed yet but the approximate amount (as per the price range around the world) is estimated to be INR 18,349.
Microsoft has kept it quiet when it comes to the price of its upcoming game console Xbox Series X price. However, many tech enthusiasts expect the price to be around $500. Nevertheless, the price speculations are based on the fact that Xbox One was also launched under the same pricing.
Unlike Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X release date is still not revealed by the organisation. But, Microsoft has mentioned that the game console would release in November 2020. However, looking at the November 10 release, we expect the Xbox Series X to be launched by the end of the month.
