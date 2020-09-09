How To Screen Record On Android 11? Read A Step-by-step Guide Here

The news of Android 11's launch has filled the users of this operating system with joy and relief. Google has revealed several features of the latest Android update including the new Power Menu, revamped Media Player design, Inbuilt Screen Recorder and much more. You will now be enabled to the new world of Android OS which will not only roll to Google Pixel smartphone but numerous other smartphones as well. After hearing the news about Inbuilt Screen Recorder, many users are wanting to know "how to screen record on Android 11?" If you have been looking for the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to screen record on Android 11?

Android-powered smartphones did not support screen recording feature in the previous updates whereas iOS and ColorOS platforms have been supporting this feature for quite a long time. However, the Screen Record on Android 11 will now help you screen record games, videos and much more without having to use any third-party applications. So, here is how you can screen record on Android 11.

Also Read | WoW Shadowlands pre-patch event: Choose your favourite Mount for the new patch

Screen record on Android 11

To use the Android 11 Screen Record feature by swiping down the notification bar quick settings tile.

There you will find the Screen record icon and all you have to do to is tap on it.

As soon as you tap it, it will ask you if you want to record audio using the microphone or device audio.

Then, a three-second timer in the status bar will appear right in front of you.

After the timer is complete, it will turn red and start recording the screen effectively.

Also Read | NBA 2k21 MyCareer cast, story and more explained; Know all details here

However, if you cannot find it, you need to add the tile on the notification space.

To add the Screen record option, tap on the pencil icon

Now, drag the Android 11 Screen record tile to the top.

You will be able to find the icon after completing this process.

Also Read | Vivaldi 3.3 update brings a new feature called 'Break Mode'; Here's how to use it

Other top Android 11 features

5G support

One-time Permissions

The brand-new Bubbles feature

Revamped Media Player design

Customised notifications

A better DND feature

Images from ~ Google Blog/ Google

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M31s available on Amazon Sale; Details about Sale, price, specs & more