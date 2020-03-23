The Debate
Apple Books Free In US Amid Coronavirus Lockdown To Support Social Distancing

Apple Books free for users in the USA. Apple Inc supports social distancing by providing free books to its users in US for free on Apple Books app on Apps Store

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
The dangers of Coronavirus pandemic has moved the world to adapt quarantine as a mean of safety. While everyone is practicing social distancing and is trying to stay at home, every big tech organisations are trying their best to keep their users entertained and help them pass their time. One such tech giant is Apple, who is also trying its bit to support people at their time of self-isolation by providing Apple Books for free to its users.

Apple Books Free due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in US

While many telecom companies are trying to provide their subscribers with faster internet and more data, tech companies like Apple Inc are providing new facilities to utilize the time people have at home. In this process of supporting quarantined people, the reports say that Apple is now giving its users free access to Apple Books in the USA. Apple Books is an e-book reading and store application for iOS devices.

Also Read | France penalises Apple with record 1.1 bn euros for anti-competitive practices

However, this promotion is available for a limited time. But, it is unclear if it is only available in the US or other countries as well. Some of the US account users of this application received push notifications informing them about the free services. The official notification said, "Enjoy a good book, on us: Explore free books, read-along for kids, cosy mysteries, and audiobooks for the whole family." These free books will help users during the outbreak of Coronavirus in the US to keep themselves entertained and pass their time productively.

Also Read | Apple temporarily shuts stores worldwide to fight the virus; Know details

Is Apple providing Apple Books free in other countries as well?

If you have not received any such message from the Apple Books app, you can still easily check whether free books are available in your country or not. For checking the availability of the service, just open the Book Store section of the app and tap on the 'Featured Collection'. If you see the 'Free book for everyone, from kids to adults,' then you're eligible for the promotion. If you cannot find it, wait for Apple Inc to provide the service in your country.

Also Read | Amid Coronavirus, clean your Apple products with these methods to avoid damage

Also Read | Apple Watch series 6 to read blood oxygen level; Will watchOS7 also have the same feature?

