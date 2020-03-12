Apple Watch Series 6 To Read Blood Oxygen Level; Will WatchOS7 Also Have The Same Feature?

Apple is all set to provide its users with a watch that can read their blood oxygen level effectively. This news has made many Apple Watch lovers eager to know how the tech will function on their hands. This innovation would help users to avoid major health risks like respiratory or cardiac arrest.

Apple to introduce blood oxygen level detection feature in Apple Watch

Apple is working on the new update in its Apple Watch Series 6 that will help users to easily track their blood oxygen levels. Currently, Apple Watch can read the wearer's heartbeat. This device notifies the user if it detects any irregular heart rhythms and suggests them that they might be at risk of AFib (Atrial Fibrillation).

The watch also sends a notification if the BPM of the person increases or decreases while they are at the state of inactivity. This innovation of reading Blood oxygen levels will help Apple Watch Series 6 users to get a notification in the case of any emergency. This will also help athletes and sportspeople to keep a note of how their body functions in different sets of physical activities.

Will the new update of watchOS 7 software have the same features?

Not much information regarding this is revealed by the tech supergiant. However, according to a well-known tech portal, Apple Watch already has the feature to read the blood oxygen level of a person but it lacks the required software. If Apple chooses to provide this incredible feature with watchOS 7 updates all the older Apple Watches will exhibit the same innovation.

Do other Smartwatch companies have the ability to read blood oxygen levels?

Fitbit is the first smartwatch company to come up with Versa line. Its Charge 3 smartwatches can read a person's blood oxygen level and notify them in the case of any emergency. However, these watches have some minor software glitches such as the data is only available in the sleep-tracking portion of Fitbit’s app and a person cannot see an hour-by-hour metrics data. Apple Watch lovers can expect Apple to provide upgrades in Apple Watch Series 6 which do not have such software glitches.

