Amid Coronavirus, Clean Your Apple Products With These Methods To Avoid Damage

Gadgets

Coronavirus has been spreading rapidly and Apple has changed its guidelines to educate the users on how to clean their Apple gadgets without damaging them.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus

Apple has recently changed its guidelines for cleaning its products like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and other devices. The change of guidelines was made to educate the users on how to keep their Apple gadgets clean amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Following these guidelines will help users keep their smartphones, smartwatches and other tech products clear of any virus without damaging them.

How to clean Apple products like iPhone, iPad, AirPods, etc regularly amid Coronavirus?

The tech supergiant urges its customers to use 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to gently wipe the hard surfaces of their Apple products such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. On its official website, Apple Inc warned its users to avoid the usage of bleach as it will damage their Apple gadgets. It is essential to note that one should not submerge their iPhone, iPad, AirPods, etc in any cleaning agents.

One must also make sure that the entire surface of the Apple product is cleaned well and there is no moisture in the open areas of the gadgets. To keep your tech products safe, the organisation has asked the users to not use fabric or leather surfaces on them.

Other important guidelines on how to clean Apple products for coronavirus:

  • Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items. 
  • Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage to your Apple gadget
  • Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables before cleaning your gadget
  • Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products.
  • Don't get moisture into any openings of your iPhone
  • Don't use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives to disinfect iPhone
  • Don't spray cleaners directly onto the item.

First Published:
