Amid Coronavirus, Clean Your Apple Products With These Methods To Avoid Damage

Apple has recently changed its guidelines for cleaning its products like iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and other devices. The change of guidelines was made to educate the users on how to keep their Apple gadgets clean amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Following these guidelines will help users keep their smartphones, smartwatches and other tech products clear of any virus without damaging them.

Also Read | CM Uddhav declares 'Coronavirus epidemic in Maharashtra'; Mumbai malls, gyms, cinemas shut; Kow details

How to clean Apple products like iPhone, iPad, AirPods, etc regularly amid Coronavirus?

The tech supergiant urges its customers to use 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes to gently wipe the hard surfaces of their Apple products such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. On its official website, Apple Inc warned its users to avoid the usage of bleach as it will damage their Apple gadgets. It is essential to note that one should not submerge their iPhone, iPad, AirPods, etc in any cleaning agents.

One must also make sure that the entire surface of the Apple product is cleaned well and there is no moisture in the open areas of the gadgets. To keep your tech products safe, the organisation has asked the users to not use fabric or leather surfaces on them.

Also Read | "Your Italy?": Sussanne Khan's Coronavirus appeal leaves netizens wondering; see here

Other important guidelines on how to clean Apple products for coronavirus:

Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items.

Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage to your Apple gadget

Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables before cleaning your gadget

Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products.

Don't get moisture into any openings of your iPhone

Don't use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives to disinfect iPhone

Don't spray cleaners directly onto the item.

Also Read | Apple shuts down 17 stores in Italy in support to contain Coronavirus Pandemic; Details here

Also Read | Apple Watch series 6 to read blood oxygen level; Will watchOS7 also have the same feature?