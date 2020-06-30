India Bans 59 Chinese Apps: List Of Alternatives To Replace Chinese Mobile Applications

The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps that include some of the most prominent names such as TikTok, UC Browser, Clash of Kings, and ShareIt. The decision came amidst a massive backlash against China following the June 15 face-off at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

Inputs from intelligence agencies have indicated that these Chinese apps have been used as either spyware or malware and are in clear violation of the terms of usage, compromising a user's privacy. The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the IT Act with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009,

59 apps banned in India

Here is a list of 59 apps banned in India:

1. TikTok

2. UC Browser

3. Shareit

4. Clash of Kings

5. Likee

6. Shein

7. Kwai

8. YouCam makeup

9. Helo

10. Baidu map

11. DU battery saver

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. ROMWE

15. APUS Browser

16. Virus Cleaner

17. Club Factory

18. WeChat

19. Beauty Plus

20. Newsdog

21. UC News

22. Xender

23. ES File Explorer

24. QQ Mail

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. Parallel Space

29. Mail Master

30. SelfieCity

31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. Weibo

34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. CamScanner

45. Sweet Selfie

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. DU Privacy

49. We Meet

50. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile

51. Baidu Translate

52. U Video

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. Vmate

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. QQ Player

Banned 59 apps alternatives

With the sudden ban of Chinese applications, Indian users are now on the lookout for alternatives to replace these Chinese apps. However, if you feel that it's almost impossible to get the best alternatives to these Chinese applications, here's a list of some of the mobile apps that might change your opinion.

TikTok, Helo, Bigo Live, Vigo Video, VMate and Kwai

Alternative:

There are several alternatives to popular video-sharing apps such as TikTok, VMate and the likes. You may also consider trying out some Indian apps like Mitron and Chingari, although they aren't quite as established as their Chinese counterparts. Instead, you can switch to Instagram for now, where you may also get to follow most of your favourite stars from TikTok.

UCBrowser, DU Browser, CM Browser and APUS Browser

Alternative:

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are two of the best alternatives to all the above Chinese app browsers. Both the apps constantly add new features and are very safe options. Alternatively, you can also try JioBrowser. It is one of the most popular Indian mobile browsers that offer a fast and secure internet surfing experience to users, It also offers an experience similar to UC Browser when it comes to its engaging News and Entertainment content.

YouCam Makeup, BeautyPlus, and Photo Wonder Alternative

Alternative:

B612 – Beauty & Filter Camera is a pretty good alternative to consider to replace any popular photo editing tools on your handset. The app also comes with more 1,500 diverse stickers and a range of real-time beauty effects.

SHAREit and Xender

Alternative:

SuperBeam is a popular alternative to file sharing apps like SHAREit and Xender. Users can use Wifi Direct, NFC or QR codes for sharing large files and can also be used to transmit files to and from your computer.

360 Security

Alternative:

Bitdefender Mobile Security & Antivirus is one of the best alternatives to consider if you are looking to replace 360 Security on your phone and secure against viruses and malware.

AppLock

Alternative:

The Norton App Lock is the perfect alternative to popular Chinese app AppLock. It allows users to set a secure password or pattern lock screen to keep their Android smartphone secure and private.

CamScanner

Alternative:

Adobe Scan: PDF Scanner with OCR is one of the most trusted apps that you can use as an alternative to CamScanner. You can download the app for free and start scanning your documents right away. The app also offers an integrated OCR technology, allowing it to instantly detect printed text and handwriting.

ES File Explorer

Alternative:

There are a number of decent options to consider when you're looking for an app to replace ES File Explorer. 'Files by Google: Clean up space on your phone' and File Commander - File Manager & Free Cloud are two of the best applications that carry the same functionality and features as ES File Explorer.

Shein

Alternative:

Shein is a popular app for women's fashion which features a wide collection of trendy clothes. One of the perfect alternatives is Myntra, which also happens to be the biggest fashion retailer in India.

Mi Video Call

Alternative:

Mi Video Call is Xiaomi's own video calling and chat service and is amongst the 59 banned Chinese applications. Luckily, there is no shortage of apps in this category and one of the most popular alternative to consider is, of course, WhatsApp.

Image credits: Shutterstock