India Bans 59 Chinese Apps: List Of Alternatives To Replace Chinese Mobile Applications

Quick links:
The Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps that include some of the most prominent names such as TikTok, UC Browser, Clash of Kings, and ShareIt. The decision came amidst a massive backlash against China following the June 15 face-off at Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.
Inputs from intelligence agencies have indicated that these Chinese apps have been used as either spyware or malware and are in clear violation of the terms of usage, compromising a user's privacy. The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the IT Act with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009,
Also Read | Indian Apps Like TikTok: Top 3 Indian Video-sharing Applications You Can Switch To
Here is a list of 59 apps banned in India:
1. TikTok
2. UC Browser
3. Shareit
4. Clash of Kings
5. Likee
6. Shein
7. Kwai
8. YouCam makeup
9. Helo
10. Baidu map
11. DU battery saver
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. ROMWE
15. APUS Browser
16. Virus Cleaner
17. Club Factory
18. WeChat
19. Beauty Plus
20. Newsdog
21. UC News
22. Xender
23. ES File Explorer
24. QQ Mail
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. Parallel Space
29. Mail Master
30. SelfieCity
31. Mi Video Call — Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. Weibo
34. Viva Video — QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. CamScanner
45. Sweet Selfie
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. DU Privacy
49. We Meet
50. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile
51. Baidu Translate
52. U Video
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. Vmate
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. QQ Player
Also Read | What Is Replace IT App: Indian App Recommends Users With Alternative Mobile Apps
With the sudden ban of Chinese applications, Indian users are now on the lookout for alternatives to replace these Chinese apps. However, if you feel that it's almost impossible to get the best alternatives to these Chinese applications, here's a list of some of the mobile apps that might change your opinion.
Alternative:
There are several alternatives to popular video-sharing apps such as TikTok, VMate and the likes. You may also consider trying out some Indian apps like Mitron and Chingari, although they aren't quite as established as their Chinese counterparts. Instead, you can switch to Instagram for now, where you may also get to follow most of your favourite stars from TikTok.
Alternative:
Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox are two of the best alternatives to all the above Chinese app browsers. Both the apps constantly add new features and are very safe options. Alternatively, you can also try JioBrowser. It is one of the most popular Indian mobile browsers that offer a fast and secure internet surfing experience to users, It also offers an experience similar to UC Browser when it comes to its engaging News and Entertainment content.
Alternative:
B612 – Beauty & Filter Camera is a pretty good alternative to consider to replace any popular photo editing tools on your handset. The app also comes with more 1,500 diverse stickers and a range of real-time beauty effects.
Also Read | 5 Best Video Editing Apps For Android Devices: ActionDirector Video Editor And More
Alternative:
SuperBeam is a popular alternative to file sharing apps like SHAREit and Xender. Users can use Wifi Direct, NFC or QR codes for sharing large files and can also be used to transmit files to and from your computer.
Alternative:
Bitdefender Mobile Security & Antivirus is one of the best alternatives to consider if you are looking to replace 360 Security on your phone and secure against viruses and malware.
Alternative:
The Norton App Lock is the perfect alternative to popular Chinese app AppLock. It allows users to set a secure password or pattern lock screen to keep their Android smartphone secure and private.
Alternative:
Adobe Scan: PDF Scanner with OCR is one of the most trusted apps that you can use as an alternative to CamScanner. You can download the app for free and start scanning your documents right away. The app also offers an integrated OCR technology, allowing it to instantly detect printed text and handwriting.
Alternative:
There are a number of decent options to consider when you're looking for an app to replace ES File Explorer. 'Files by Google: Clean up space on your phone' and File Commander - File Manager & Free Cloud are two of the best applications that carry the same functionality and features as ES File Explorer.
Alternative:
Shein is a popular app for women's fashion which features a wide collection of trendy clothes. One of the perfect alternatives is Myntra, which also happens to be the biggest fashion retailer in India.
Alternative:
Mi Video Call is Xiaomi's own video calling and chat service and is amongst the 59 banned Chinese applications. Luckily, there is no shortage of apps in this category and one of the most popular alternative to consider is, of course, WhatsApp.
Also Read | Fact Check: Has Modi Government Ordered Google & Apple To Remove 15 Chinese Apps?
Image credits: Shutterstock