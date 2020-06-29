5 Best Video Editing Apps For Android Devices: ActionDirector Video Editor And More

Video-editing apps often occupy a lot of phone space. Further, several mobile applications do not have the specifications to create videos like those created by Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere Pro. However, there are some video editing apps for Android devices that help one to edit a decent video. Here’s a list of best video editing apps for Android:

Top editing apps:

ActionDirector Video Editor

ActionDirector Video Editor is one of the best video editing apps for Android. This application allows you to import, edit, and render videos. Further, you can also add music and text to the video. ActionDirector Video Editor also allows you to trim clips and add special effects like the slow-motion effect. This application also gets frequent updates. The cost of procuring this app is $3.99. However, if you do not wish to export your video in high resolution, you can download the free version of this application.

Movie Maker Filmmaker

Movie Maker Filmmaker is one of the best free video editing apps. This app allows one to trim, crop, and reorder video clips. You can also set focal points using this app. The application offers a wide range of video effects as well as custom filters.

InShot

InShot is one of the most widely used video-editing apps on Android. The app allows one to trim videos, add filters, and effects like fade-in and fade-out. Its timeline editor is quite user-friendly as well. Further, it also has multiple video and audio channels. InShot is a great app for creating Youtube and TikTok videos because it offers features like sticker packs, speed controls, and a toolset. To purchase the app you can opt for any one of the following packages - $2.99 per month / $9.99 per year / $ 29.99-lifetime subscription. However, if you do not wish to get rid of the watermark on videos, you can procure this app for free.

Quik

Quik is a great application if you wish to create a simple video. This application allows you to add a maximum of 50 videos and pictures at one point in time. The app then analyses all the videos and creates a short clip using them. Quik offers about two-dozen video styles to users. Further, you can customize your video before you export it. This application is completely free with no in-app purchases.

Funimate Video Editor

Funimate Video Editor offers about 15 filters that can be applied without any hassle. Further, the app also offers several video effects to Android users. This app is completely free and is great for creating short and simple videos.

As of date, the Google Play Store is giving a tough competition to the Apple Store with its wide range of video editing apps. While these applications are extremely easy to use, they do not occupy much space either. So you can now edit videos at any place and at any time.

