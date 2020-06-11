Best Airtel Plans For Prepaid Mobile Recharge: Here Are The Top 5 Plans

During this time of lockdown in India, telecom users have been asking for more with better services as they do not have any other place to go apart from staying at home. Airtel has been trying its best to provide faster internet and for all its users amid lockdown in India. The telecom service provider has several prepaid offers that give the user many benefits. Here is a list of top 5 Airtel plans that are perfect for a prepaid SIM card user.

Top 5 best Airtel Plans for prepaid mobile recharge

Airtel ₹558 plan

Airtel recharge offer of ₹558 plan ensures that the users reap the benefits of large data daily offering 3.0 GB data per day. The plan also provides truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. Apart from that, a user also gets free 100 SMS every day. The validity of the plan is for 56 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users as it gives extra 1 GB data daily in just ₹ 100 more in comparison to the ₹ 449 Airtel recharge plan.

Airtel prepaid recharge of ₹279 that provides ₹4 lakh life insurance

The Airtel recharge offer of ₹279 plan gives its users a life insurance cover of ₹4 lakh alongside truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. The ₹279 Airtel mobile recharge offers 1.5GB data per day. To provide its users with the Life Insurance cover of ₹4 lakh, the telecom supergiant Bharti Airtel has partnered with HDFC Life Insurance.

Airtel recharge annual Plan of ₹2498 for prepaid customers

Airtel recharge offer of ₹2498 plan provides the users with 2.0 GB data per day. The plan also provides truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 365 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for annual Airtel recharge offers.

Airtel Rs 98 plan for uninterrupted Work from Home experience

Airtel announced double data for Rs 98 pack not so long ago for its users. The pack initially provided 6 GB high-speed data for its users, but now the pack gives double the data benefits on its Rs. 98 Airtel recharge plan. However, the revised recharge plan now comes with 12 GB of high-speed data for the customers with a validity of 28 days. However, this plan only provides data benefits and it does not offer free SMSes or unlimited calling benefits.

Airtel Top-Up of ₹ 500

The Airtel Top-Up plan of ₹ 500 gives its users a total recharge of ₹ 480. The mobile recharge has no validity. It is better than the ₹ 100 Top-Up as a user gets ₹ 81.75 in their prepaid balance whereas in comparison ₹ 500 is cost-effective and beneficial.

