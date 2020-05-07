Airtel Recharge Offers Today: ₹249 Vs ₹279 Plan! Which One Is Better?

Airtel is amongst the leading mobile operators in India, providing its users with uninterrupted services during this time of lockdown. The Airtel prepaid Sim cards come with several effective recharge plans that provide the users with incredible offers. Amongst the many impressive Airtel recharge plans, the monthly pack ₹249 and ₹279 provide its users with benefits that are perfect for people who want the value of money. Here is all about the ₹249 and ₹279 Airtel recharge plans to choose from.

What is the Airtel recharge offer of ₹249 plan?

Airtel recharge offer of ₹249 plan provides the users with 1.5GB data per day. The plan also provides truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider, and free 100 SMS per day. The validity of the plan is for 28 days. It is amongst the best plans for prepaid users who subscribe for monthly Airtel recharge offers.

Airtel recharge offer of ₹279 gives ₹4 lakh life insurance

With just ₹20 more, the Airtel recharge offer of ₹279 plan gives its users a life insurance cover of ₹4 lakh alongside truly unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any service provider. Similar to the ₹249 plan, the $279 Airtel recharge offers 1.5GB data per day. To provide its users with the Life Insurance cover of ₹4 lakh, the telecom supergiant Bharti Airtel has partnered with HDFC Life Insurance.

To enrol for the insurance, a user has to send an SMS after the first recharge of ₹279 by using Airtel app or retailer. The user can also visit the nearest Airtel Gallery for assistance. The insurance cover gets renewed automatically with subsequent recharges. The insurance policy is available to customers in the age group of 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or a medical examination.

