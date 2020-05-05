Airtel Recharge Of ₹349 Offers A Happy Quarantine Plan With Free Amazon Prime Subscription

The users of telecom services have been demanding for more and faster data to spend their time while practising social distancing amid lockdown in India. It is not only challenging but it has also become necessary for the operators to provide uninterrupted services so that people do not face any problems during this time of need. While helping its users to pass their time effectively, Airtel is providing its customers with free Amazon Prime subscription. This will not only help the users to spend their time but it will also provide them value for money while they enjoy watching their favourite movies and shows on the streaming app.

Airtel prepaid recharge of ₹349 gives free Amazon Prime subscription

Spending time during this lockdown has become a task for many citizens. This is why Airtel's prepaid plan of ₹349 offers a free subscription to Amazon Prime streaming services. Now, Airtel users can watch their favourite movies and shows on Amazon Prime without any interruption. However, apart from providing a free subscription to Amazon Prime, the telecom supergiant also provides additional internet data. The ₹349 Airtel prepaid plan comes with 2GB internet data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. But, the Amazon Prime will only be activated for a month i.e. until the pack expires.

Although, if a user calculates the monthly subscription fee for Amazon Prime is ₹129 if you buy it separately. But, with the ₹349 Airtel recharge plan, a user gets unlimited calling and 4G internet data along with Prime subscription. The offer is available for people who will make a fresh recharge of Rs. 349 Airtel prepaid pack. However, this offer does not apply for existing Amazon Prime members.

A user can check the status of the Amazon Prime membership at the ‘Account’ section of the app. Once you open the account section, go to ‘Manage Prime Membership’. Also, if a user has already availed the offer, the streaming app will show the option of “Watch now” and the user can continue to use the services.

Does Airtel offer Amazon Prime subscription to postpaid users?

Airtel offers Amazon Prime membership subscription to its postpaid users as well. The free subscription to the Amazon Prime app comes with the ₹499 postpaid recharge plan on your postpaid Airtel Sim card. However, this plan offers the users with a One-year free subscription to Amazon Prime, which costs ₹999 only for the streaming app. This postpaid plan also comes along with a monthly data of 75GB along with unlimited calls and SMSes. Apart from Amazon Prime, this pack also provides free subscriptions to other streaming apps such as Zee5, Airtel Xstream, and more.

