Can You Delete Google Pay History? Learn How To Delete Transaction History

Google Pay is one of the most widely used UPI payment platforms in the world. Payment transactions are extremely easy on the platform and users are rewarded with loyalty points or money on each transaction in the form of a scratch card and the rewards are transferred directly into the user's linked account. Google Pay allows transactions between anyone even if the other user is not on the platform, without any extra fee. Google Pay keeps a record of all the transactions made and people sometimes want to hide these transaction records, but deleting transaction history can be a bit difficult. One of the most asked questions about the platform is -- can you delete Google Pay history?

Can you delete Google Pay history?

It can be a bit tricky to delete Google Pay history, as it does not allow users to delete transaction history easily. A conversation with transactions can be easily deleted, but deleting the actual transaction list is the tricky part. Google Pay doesn’t allow the deletion of transaction details from the app but it is possible to delete it from the Google account activity page. Follow the step-by-step procedure below to figure out how can you delete Google Pay history.

Open Google Chrome application Search for myaccount.google.com The pages should redirect to Google Pay activity Click Data and personalisation Scroll down and look for my activity A new page asking to select topic or product to delete should appear There should be a delete by date option where the user has to select the date and time of the transaction they wish to delete Choose the google pay transactions you want to delete Select all time option to delete the whole transaction history Select Google pay and click on delete inside all the products option Click on delete and a 'before you delete' pop up should appear on the screen, choose delete If the user has selected all time option then 'delete all of your google activity?' pop up should appear on the screen, click delete Google Pay can take up to 12 hours to delete this information

Images Source: Screenshots from myaccount.google.com

Promo image source: Google pay India twitter handle